Farmers market prepares for upcoming season

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
 2 days ago
The Meigs County Farmers’ Market is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 7. File photo

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers’ Market opens for the season on May 7 with many programs continuing for the public.

The market will be on Saturday’s through the end of October in the Pomeroy parking lot from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

There are may social service programs accepted by the farmers market.

In the 2021 season, the market was able to accept SNAP benefits and Produce Perks, along with the Senior Nutrition Vouchers and WIC vouchers. The market generated $25,000 through these social service programs, according to Meigs County Farmers Market Manager Stephanie Rife. In addition, the market also has a privately-funded Veterans Voucher program. All these social service programs will be accepted this year at the market.

Rife said a Donation Station will be available again for the public to donate produce, which is then taken to the Mulberry Community Center’s kitchen and the Meigs County Food bank. Rife said approximately 32,000 pounds of produce has been donated in the last three years.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market is child-friendly with the Kid’s Korner, a booth of free activities and crafts for children.

One the first Saturday of each month, the Gourmet at the Kitchen booth will be set up in the gazebo from 11 a.m. – noon., Rife said. Viewers are asked to bring a chair, watch a cooking demonstration and try the dishes made.

Rife said the market board is planning a children’s snack station for two Saturdays per month for children to make a healthy snack while visiting the market.

The board also hopes to expand the community gardens this year.

“The community garden we put in last year [off] Mulberry [Avenue] was a success and we plan on expanding that this season,” Rife said. “We also have obtained funding to put orchards in some of our communities in Meigs County. We are working with Rutland this spring and hope to have some trees planted for the community by end of spring.”

The Meigs County Innovative Youth Society (MCIYS), a newly formed organization ran by youth for youth, will have a few booths at the weekend markets this year, Rife said.

“They want to help young entrepreneurs succeed locally,” Rife said. “One part of their organization is having a few spots at the market where eight-18 year olds can vend. We are really excited for this opportunity for our local youth and look forward to seeing this organization grow.”

Rife said the board is always looking for volunteers to serve the community. The market board can be contacted by emailing [email protected]

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at 304-675-1333, ext. 1992.

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting

  View online at 9 am on Saturday, April 2 at pvrea.coop/annualmeeting Attendees eligible for door prizes and one of two grand prizes Drawing for $1,000 Luck-of-the-Draw continuing education scholarship Prize form, schedule, information, and live [...] This post Poudre Valley REA Hosts Virtual Annual Meeting previously appeared on North Forty News.
ECONOMY
Commissioners approve contracts

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met in regular session last week to approve contracts and financial matters. Present were Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also, present were BJ Kreseen; Huey Eason, Recorder; Carrie Rose, Meigs Independent Press; a representative from the auditor’s office; Chris Shank, Job and Family Services (JFS) Director, Theresa Lavender, New JFS Director; Hannah Thompson, Ag Teacher at Meigs High School; Buddy Ervin, Farm Bureau; and John Burdette, Jimmy Durst and Josh Karr, Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Commission President Jimmy Will was absent due to paternity leave.
