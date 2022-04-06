ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ESPN is entering the NFT game by launching a collection with legendary quarterback Tom Brady

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFYrg_0f1P5jQI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYEbS_0f1P5jQI00
An NFT from ESPN centers on legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

ESPN/DraftKings Marketplace

  • ESPN is diving into the NFT market with a collection featuring NFL legend Tom Brady.
  • The sports channel signed a multiyear deal with Autograph, Brady's NFT company.
  • The collection will be based on the ESPN+ documentary series "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady."

Disney's ESPN is entering the world of non-fungible tokens, and its first deal is with NFL legend Tom Brady, who runs his own NFT platform and is preparing to return for a 23rd season of playing pro football.

The sports channel signed a multiyear deal with Brady's company, Autograph. Financial terms of the agreement weren't disclosed in a joint statement released Wednesday .

"ESPN is excited to offer our first NFTs to meet our fans at the intersection of sports, technology and content," Kevin Lopes, ESPN's vice president of sports business development & innovation, said in the statement.

NFTs are blockchain-based tokens that give holders rights to mostly digital representations of art, music, and other collectibles. NFT trading volume soared in 2021 to $17.6 billion from $82 million in 2020, according to a report from Nonfungible.com .

ESPN's first NFT collection is a collaboration with Autograph that's centered on "Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," a 10-part ESPN+ documentary series that premiered in November. Brady, who's won seven Super Bowl championships, will sign 50 NFTs for the first collection, which goes on sale Wednesday on DraftKings Marketplace .

The collection is made up of three ESPN zine — or specialized magazine — covers focused on Brady's career.  A second NFT collection with the theme "Back in the Arena" will arrive with the debut of the documentary's 10th episode on ESPN+.

"Man in the Arena" is produced by Religion of Sports, a media company co-founded by Brady. Autograph, which launched in July 2021 , sells digital collectibles from celebrities and sports icons, including golfer Tiger Woods, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and musician The Weeknd.

Brady in February announced his retirement from football and said he would focus on his NFT platform. But in March, he reversed his decision, putting the NFL back on his work roster. He's expected to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later this year, marking his 23rd season in the league.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

NFL's Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Dump Truck

10:35 AM PT -- Florida Highway Patrol are shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins. "Mr. Haskins was walking on a limited access facility (Highway/expressway) for unknown reasons. He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck. Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene," the agency announced Saturday morning.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Art#American Football#Nft#Autograph#Nonfungible Com
The Spun

Deshaun Watson’s Contract Reportedly Has Major Exception

The Cleveland Browns knew going into the Deshaun Watson move that there were 22 reasons it could possibly go wrong. And because of that, it looks like the club put some provisions into his massive five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed deal to protect itself should something go awry. A couple weeks...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

Rob Gronkowski has not yet made a decision on whether or not he’ll play another season in the NFL. However, he did open up about his future in an interview with SB Nation’s Debbie Emery. Gronkowski admit that he hasn’t discussed a contract at this time. That’s because...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy