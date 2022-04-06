ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australian Test captain Pat Cummins equals fastest ever IPL half-century as he crashes the Kolkata Knight Riders to victory andthe top of the table

By Richard Gibson For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Pat Cummins equalled the fastest 50 in Indian Premier League history with a devastating spell of hitting that propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to the top of the table.

Australian Test captain Cummins is best known for devastation with the ball but he blitzed five-time champions Mumbai Indians with a 14-ball half-century that transformed the game.

Kolkata required 61 runs from 6.5 overs after England left-armer Tymal Mills dismissed West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell but some astonishing striking saw KL Rahul's effort for Punjab against Delhi four years ago matched in terms of deliveries faced and a five-wicket victory sealed next ball when Cummins crunched his sixth six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZmZm2_0f1P5iXZ00
Pat Cummins equalled the IPL record for the fastest half-century as he led Kolkata to victory

The innings belied how difficult to navigate the Pune pitch had been to both teams' top order players as Mumbai scraped their way to 161 for four.

Fellow Australian Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins' assault, conceding 35 off what proved to be the final over as the Knight Riders got home with 24 balls unused.

'I'm the most surprised bloke here,' the 28-year-old, who also took two wickets, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDSgj_0f1P5iXZ00
Pat Cummins was embraced after he hit the winning runs for the Kolkata Knight Riders

'I bat my best when I don't think too much and swing my hardest.'

Shellshocked Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma said: 'We had the game until the 15th over.'

The whirlwind nature of the finish was highlighted by the batsman stood at the other end - Venkatesh Iyer was unbeaten on 46 when the fifth wicket fell and added just four more runs as Cummins surpassed him as innings top scorer.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

