Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) head to Motor City Wednesday to play the Detroit Pistons (23-56) at the Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Pistons odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas is 6-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in the last 8 games with the most recent being a 118-112 upset win as a 6.5-point road underdog at the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday.

Detroit has won 3 straight following a 3-game losing skid. The Pistons are 5-1 ATS over that span. Their last 3 victories have been against the Philadelphia 76ers (Thursday), Oklahoma City Thunder (Friday) and Indiana Pacers (Sunday).

The Mavs crushed the Pistons 116-86 in Dallas Feb. 8 in their first head-to-head meeting this season and own a 4-game win streak against Detroit.

Mavericks at Pistons odds, spread and lines

Money line (ML): Mavericks -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Pistons +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

Mavericks -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Pistons +300 (bet $100 to win $300) Against the spread: Mavericks -8.5 (-110) | Pistons +8.5 (-110)

Mavericks -8.5 (-110) | Pistons +8.5 (-110) Over/Under: 218.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Mavericks at Pistons key injuries

Mavericks

PF Max Kleber (ankle) out

Pistons

PF Marvin Bagley III (hip) out

(hip) out SF Jerami Grant (calf) out

(calf) out PG Cory Joseph (back) out

(back) out G Rodney McGruder (hip) out

(hip) out PF Kelly Olynyk (rest) out

Mavericks at Pistons odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 115, Pistons 102

PASS.

I’m on the Mavericks covering the spread but Dallas (-400) is way too expensive for any NBA regular-season favorite. Detroit (+300) actually has a better adjusted net rating over the past two weeks than Dallas, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

But the Mavs are 14-4 SU as road favorites and the Pistons are 11-22 SU as home underdogs.

I’m anticipating Dallas being motivated here and Detroit is missing four key contributors.

BET MAVERICKS -8.5 (-110) because Dallas All-Star PG Luka Doncic will be motivated to get on the MVP ballot and ball out versus No. 1 overall pick, Detroit PG Cade Cunningham.

Since the All-Star break, Luka has been sensational, averaging 30.2 points on 60.4% true shooting (.474/.389/.774), 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists with a plus-11 net rating. Cunningham has played very well, but Luka will make a statement Wednesday.

The Mavs may want to finish the regular season strong after a slow start under first-year head Jason Kidd. Dallas is still jostling for playoff seeding and should be motivated to make the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out West.

Plus, Dallas’ newly acquired role players PG Spencer Dinwiddie and SF Davis Bertans have given the Mavs good minutes and can feast on Detroit’s depleted second-unit. Dinwiddie and Bertans should be giving 110% effort to earn playoff rotation minutes.

Finally, this feels like a trap line for the Pistons, who have played very well lately. Most semi-casual NBA bettors will look at Detroit’s recent impressive ATS trends and think “well, Pistons +8.5 is too many points.”

To be honest, I sort of do too, but plug your nose and BET MAVERICKS -8.5 (-110).

PASS.

This is a sharp total and there’s no value here based on my numbers.

For what it’s worth, Dallas is 29-48-2 O/U but 9-8-1 O/U as a road favorite, while Detroit is 38-39-2 O/U and 13-19-1 O/U as a home underdog.

