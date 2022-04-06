ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1vO7_0f1P57A300

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) head to Motor City Wednesday to play the Detroit Pistons (23-56) at the Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Pistons odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Dallas is 6-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in the last 8 games with the most recent being a 118-112 upset win as a 6.5-point road underdog at the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday.

Detroit has won 3 straight following a 3-game losing skid. The Pistons are 5-1 ATS over that span. Their last 3 victories have been against the Philadelphia 76ers (Thursday), Oklahoma City Thunder (Friday) and Indiana Pacers (Sunday).

The Mavs crushed the Pistons 116-86 in Dallas Feb. 8 in their first head-to-head meeting this season and own a 4-game win streak against Detroit.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA April 6 breakdown

Mavericks at Pistons odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:55 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mavericks -400 (bet $400 to win $100) | Pistons +300 (bet $100 to win $300)
  • Against the spread: Mavericks -8.5 (-110) | Pistons +8.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under: 218.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Mavericks at Pistons key injuries

Mavericks

  • PF Max Kleber (ankle) out

Pistons

  • PF Marvin Bagley III (hip) out
  • SF Jerami Grant (calf) out
  • PG Cory Joseph (back) out
  • G Rodney McGruder (hip) out
  • PF Kelly Olynyk (rest) out

Mavericks at Pistons odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 115, Pistons 102

PASS.

I’m on the Mavericks covering the spread but Dallas (-400) is way too expensive for any NBA regular-season favorite. Detroit (+300) actually has a better adjusted net rating over the past two weeks than Dallas, according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

But the Mavs are 14-4 SU as road favorites and the Pistons are 11-22 SU as home underdogs.

I’m anticipating Dallas being motivated here and Detroit is missing four key contributors.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

BET MAVERICKS -8.5 (-110) because Dallas All-Star PG Luka Doncic will be motivated to get on the MVP ballot and ball out versus No. 1 overall pick, Detroit PG Cade Cunningham.

Since the All-Star break, Luka has been sensational, averaging 30.2 points on 60.4% true shooting (.474/.389/.774), 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists with a plus-11 net rating. Cunningham has played very well, but Luka will make a statement Wednesday.

The Mavs may want to finish the regular season strong after a slow start under first-year head Jason Kidd. Dallas is still jostling for playoff seeding and should be motivated to make the playoffs as the No. 3 seed out West.

Plus, Dallas’ newly acquired role players PG Spencer Dinwiddie and SF Davis Bertans have given the Mavs good minutes and can feast on Detroit’s depleted second-unit. Dinwiddie and Bertans should be giving 110% effort to earn playoff rotation minutes.

Finally, this feels like a trap line for the Pistons, who have played very well lately. Most semi-casual NBA bettors will look at Detroit’s recent impressive ATS trends and think “well, Pistons +8.5 is too many points.”

To be honest, I sort of do too, but plug your nose and BET MAVERICKS -8.5 (-110).

PASS.

This is a sharp total and there’s no value here based on my numbers.

For what it’s worth, Dallas is 29-48-2 O/U but 9-8-1 O/U as a road favorite, while Detroit is 38-39-2 O/U and 13-19-1 O/U as a home underdog.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons have ‘real interest’ in acquiring PG Jalen Brunson

According to a report from James Edwards of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are interested in adding PG Jalen Brunson during the offseason. Outside of Doncic, the Dallas roster is absent of stars. It just carries really good role players. Jalen Brunson is a tremendous secondary ballhandler who can create his own shot, is a terrific spot-up shooter and possesses great basketball instincts. He’s also a free agent this summer, and the Pistons have real interest in him, per sources. Brunson next to Cunningham would be one difficult backcourt to deal with offensively and would look nearly identical to how Doncic and Brunson play together.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
The Spun

Former Minnesota Vikings Star Died On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings confirmed this afternoon that former defensive tackle Doug Sutherland passed away earlier today. He was 73. A 14th-round pick of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Sutherland was traded to the Vikings the following year. He lasted 10 seasons in purple before finishing his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Rodney Mcgruder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8. Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108) Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#The Dallas Mavericks#The Detroit Pistons#Ats#Mavs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Mavericks Pf
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis Among Wizards Out Vs. Knicks on Friday Night

Kristaps Porzingis will not play for the Wizards on Friday night (knee maintenance). The big man has suited up in just 17 games since the February trade that brought him to Washington. Kyle Kuzma will miss the contest vs. the Knicks with left knee tendinitis. It’s possible that Kuzma’s season...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After Friday’s LeBron James News

LeBron James’ 2021-22 season is over. On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that James will miss their final two games because of an ankle sprain. “LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery,” the team said in an official release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy