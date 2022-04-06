ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKhOM_0f1P4zGT00

The Chicago Bulls (45-34) play the second of a back-to-back Wednesday when they host the Boston Celtics (49-30). Tip-off at the United Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Celtics vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Boston is 4-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in the last 14 days, which includes consecutive wins over the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Chicago got boat raced Tuesday 127-106 at home by the Milwaukee Bucks for a second straight loss. The Bulls are 3-4 SU and ATS in the last two weeks.

These teams are tied 1-1 SU in their season series, but Chicago has covered four straight meetings with Boston.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA April 6 breakdown

Celtics at Bulls odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:07 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Celtics -300 (bet $300 to win $100) | Bulls +230 (bet $100 to win $230)
  • Against the spread: Celtics -6.5 (-120) | Bulls +6.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under: 223.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Celtics at Bulls key injuries

Celtics

  • F Jaylen Brown (knee) probable
  • F Jayson Tatum (knee) probable
  • C Al Horford (back) probable

Bulls

  • PG Lonzo Ball (knee) out
  • SG Alex Caruso (back) doubtful
  • SF Javonte Green (quad) probable
  • SG Zach LaVine (knee) probable

Celtics at Bulls odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Celtics 112, Bulls 107

PASS because there are too many big names on the injury report and there are reasons to question both teams’ motivation in this spot.

The Bulls (+230) clinched the 6-seed and don’t have to worry about being in the play-in tourney. Perhaps Chicago wants to overtake the Raptors for fifth in the East to avoid the current 3-seed, Bucks.

Boston (-300) is way too expensive here and both Tatum and Brown have shown up on the injury report. Plus this is Boston’s first game in a back-to-back with a visit the Bucks Thursday.

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

LEAN to the BULLS +6.5 (-105) because everyone is betting the Celtics -6.5 (-120) and typically it pays to be on the same side as the House.

With even a slight possibility of Tatum and Brown missing Wednesday, there’s no way I’m following the herd and betting Boston here.

However, I LEAN to the BULLS +6.5 (-105) because my only handicapping angles are “fade the public,” Boston’s injury report and “it’s a ‘look-ahead’ spot for the Celtics -6.5 (-120).”

LEAN OVER 223.5 (-110) because the Celtics-Bulls total has been lowered from a 225-point opener to 220 points and then back up to it’s current line. That’s just too much line movement considering Boston has one of the best defenses in the NBA and Chicago is 22nd in offensive rating over the past seven games.

It’s only a LEAN to the OVER 220.5 (-110) with elite scorers such as LaVine, Tatum and Brown are in the injury report.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

10 Observations: Bulls' Swoon Continues With Celtics Blowout

10 observations: Bulls’ swoon continues with Celtics rout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Same story, different night. That was the vibe of the Chicago Bulls’ 117-94 loss to the Boston Celtics at the United Center on Wednesday, the team’s 13th loss in 14 tries against the Eastern Conference’s current top four seeds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) out on Thursday

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (back) will not play in Thursday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Horford will sit out on Thursday night with a back ailment. Expect Grant Williams to log more minutes against a Milwaukee unit ranked fourth in points allowed in the paint this season. Williams' projection...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Giannis, Holiday help Bucks rally past Celtics 127-121

MILWAUKEE -- — The Milwaukee Bucks turned up their defensive intensity just in time Thursday night to beat the short-handed Boston Celtics and take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings. Once the playoffs arrive, they're hoping they can make those game-changing runs a little earlier. Giannis Antetokounmpo...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Jaylen Brown's Recent Play Adds Validity to Celtics Championship Odds

The Boston Celtics turned their season around in an instant, relying on their defense to start putting wins on the board. A few weeks ago, I wrote about how Jayson Tatum’s offensive leap was making the Celtics a dark horse to win the championship. I wasn’t ready to crown the Celtics as the team to beat because offensively, it seemed like Tatum was doing most of the heavy lifting alone.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Al Horford
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Zach Lavine
Yardbarker

The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Bulls Game

The top five plays from Wednesday's Celtics-Bulls game feature Boston's ball movement carving up Chicago's defense, Marcus Smart's dime to Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum's smooth finish over Nikola Vucevic. Also, there's Smart's three to beat the shot clock buzzer and Brown showing off his handles to a former teammate.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are the Boston Celtics the biggest threat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

The Boston Celtics were 2 minutes and 27 seconds away from beating the mighty Milwaukee Bucks on their own home floor with a nearly fully healthy roster despite the Celtics being down 3 starters and a rotation player Thursday night, and it was not the sort of night when you can tell 2022 MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo was keeping a little of his game in the tank to save it for the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Ats#The Indiana Pacers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Bulls Pg
NBC Sports

Tatum, Horford won't play vs. Bucks as Celtics jockey for seeding

The Boston Celtics are back in action Thursday night against the Milwaukee Bucks in their second-to-last game of the 2021-22 regular season. After beating the Chicago Bulls by 23 points on Wednesday night, the Celtics will roll out a different lineup in Milwaukee versus the Bucks. The Celtics announced Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA April 8 breakdown

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s nine-game betting slate for Friday, April 8. Detroit Pistons +5.5 (-108) Chicago Bulls -2.5 (-115) Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Friday’s top games and NBA betting...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis Among Wizards Out Vs. Knicks on Friday Night

Kristaps Porzingis will not play for the Wizards on Friday night (knee maintenance). The big man has suited up in just 17 games since the February trade that brought him to Washington. Kyle Kuzma will miss the contest vs. the Knicks with left knee tendinitis. It’s possible that Kuzma’s season...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bulls takeaways: C's should hope to see Chicago in first round

The Boston Celtics look primed for the postseason. Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, a potential first-round playoff opponent, the C's cruised to a 117-94 victory. It was Boston's second consecutive wire-to-wire win. The Bulls had no answer defensively from the opening tip. The Celtics shot 48.9% (43-88) from the...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Red Sox are wearing Toy Story and X-Men cleats today and the Yankees must be shook

Let’s take a quick vibe check on Major League Baseball’s two biggest rivals before they face off on Opening Day Part II. The Yankees pulled up to The Bronx on Friday only to find out Aaron Judge will not be signing an extension in New York before the season. Meanwhile, general manager Brian Cashman did his best “well, we tried!” schtick to the media, hoping it’ll make the team’s fans forget the franchise they root for has all the money in the world and then some.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy