Nine Inch Nails to replace Foo Fighters as Boston Calling Friday night headliner
Boston Calling Music Festival announced Wednesday that Nine Inch Nails would replace Foo Fighters as a headliner of the 2022 festival. The Foo Fighters canceled all tour dates following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in Colombia.
Making their return to the road for the first time in four years, Nine Inch Nails will close out the first night of the festival on Friday, May 27th. As previously announced, the festival will be headlined on Saturday, May 28th and Sunday, May 29th by alternative rockers, The Strokes, and rock & roll icons, Metallica, respectively. These three powerful rock bands will lead a lineup of over 50 performers, including the largest collection of regional talent ever to take the stage at Boston Calling, and an incredibly diverse mix of globally recognized music stars, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Weezer, HAIM, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Avril Lavigne, Black Pumas, Modest Mouse, Goose, Cheap Trick, Oliver Tree, EARTHGANG, Orville Peck, The Struts, and many more.
Boston Calling recently announced the new, Tivoli Audio Orange Stage dedicated to local and regional music artists. Twelve of the 20 acts with local ties that are performing at the festival throughout the weekend will perform on the new stage. The Tivoli Audio Orange Stage joins the festival’s established Green Stage, Red Stage and Delta Air Lines Blue Stage. Among the celebrated acts from the region performing on the Tivoli Audio Orange Stage are Boston born and Burlington, VT based folk artist, Ali McGuirk; Brockton, MA’s electrifying rap collective, Van Buren Records; Boston Music Awards 2020 R&B Artist of the Year and Boston based Miranda Rae; and Boston’s own Aaron and the Lord, the talented indie rock duo with deep local music ties. The entire festival lineup can be found below, listed by day.
2022 Boston Calling Lineup
The current day-by-day lineup for Boston Calling 2022 is as follows. Performance times are forthcoming.
Friday, May 27, 2022
Nine Inch Nails
Rüfüs Du Sol
HAIM
Avril Lavigne
Cheap Trick
Oliver Tree
The Struts
Paris Jackson
The Backseat Lovers
Grandson
Paris Texas
Mob Rich
Pom Pom Squad
Born Without Bones
Avenue
Miranda Rae
The Chelsea Curve
Saturday, May 28, 2022
The Strokes
Run The Jewels
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Black Pumas
EARTHGANG
Orville Peck
KennyHoopla
Sudan Archives
Celisse
Hinds
Frances Forever
Charlotte Sands
Julie Rhodes
Van Buren Records
Ali McGuirk
Coral Moons
Dutch Tulips
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Metallica
Weezer
Glass Animals
Modest Mouse
Goose
Ripe
Japanese Breakfast
Cults
Peach Tree Rascals
Horsegirl
Djo
Cam Meekins
Oompa
Cliff Notez
Crooked Coast
Aaron and the Lord
Paper Tigers
Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!
Comments / 0