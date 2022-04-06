Russian runners banned from 2022 Boston Marathon

BOSTON, Mass. — Russian and Belarusian runners have been banned from this year’s Boston Marathon.

“It just seems rather harsh that that’s what they decided to do,” said John Gothing. “Being told that you cannot participate because of where you were born.”

The Boston Athletic Association announced Wednesday that runners currently living in either country, who were previously accepted into the 2022 Boston Marathon or 2022 B.A.A. 5K, will no longer be allowed to compete.

That affects 63 athletes across both races, according to the B.A.A.

A lot of people say they disagree with the B.A.A’s decision less than two weeks away from the Boston Marathon.

“I feel like they shouldn’t be penalized just because they were born in a certain you know latitude longitude,” said Emma Tartini.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. President and CEO Tom Grilk said. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

Some say they support the B.A.A. for taking a bold stance against Russia with what’s happening in Ukraine.

“I think a lot of people probably okay with it,” said Brian Burgess. “I’m not super surprised honestly, I mean up to this point we’re not doing a whole lot other than financial sanctions and whatever, some people want us to do more.”

The B.A.A. said it “will not recognize the country affiliation or flag” of either country until further notice. It will attempt to refund the athletes who have been banned from the race, according to a statement from the organization.

But most people tell us they feel bad for those runners who spent so much time training for this big day.

“It’s kind of ridiculous considering it’s not really their decision to be in this war especially this one specifically,” said Tartini.

Registered Ukrainians who are unable to compete will be given a refund or the option to defer to a future year. Those athletes will be contacted directly later this spring, the organization said.

