Butte County, CA

Greyhound bus shooting suspect appears in court Wednesday

By Brandon Downs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The suspected Greyhound bus shooter appeared in court on Wednesday. In his last court appearance, 21-year-old Asaahdi Coleman was assigned a doctor to determine if he was...

Diane Paul
2d ago

How nice. It must’ve been convenient for him. Perhaps they bribed him with a Starbucks coffee and croissant

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Shooting Suspect Smiley Martin Had Been Granted Early Release

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two of the suspects arrested in connection to the mass shooting that took six lives in downtown Sacramento over the weekend have had many run-ins with the law, records show. On Tuesday, Sacramento police announced they had arrested 27-year-old Smiley Martin in connection to the shooting. He’s currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital for serious gunfire injuries and will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun. Smiley Martin was quickly identified as a person of interest after the shooting and remains under...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mass Shooting: Digging Into The Criminal History Of Suspect Dandrae Martin

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. “I think the right narrative is important because you don’t want retaliation,” Accius said. “You want to first put the family at ease, and then you want to put the city at ease.” Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not...
SACRAMENTO, CA
truecrimedaily

Skeletal remains of missing kid found in attic; Infant missing following murder-suicide - TCDPOD

The skeletal remains of a child who went missing in 2017 were found in the attic of her family’s home (1:55). The girl’s parents have been arrested and are facing charges of child abuse, and their three other children have been removed from the home. Plus, a newborn in Florida is missing - police believe his father abducted him after killing the boy’s mother, grandmother and great-grandmother (30:25). A day later, the father was found dead 300 miles away from the scene of the crime. With guest Mike Cavalluzzi.
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
