Greyhound bus shooting suspect appears in court Wednesday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. “I think the right narrative is important because you don’t want retaliation,” Accius said. “You want to first put the family at ease, and then you want to put the city at ease.” Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO