GE deserted Utica. Kodak disintegrated in Rochester. IBM left Binghamton. Carrier abandoned Syracuse. Upstate has endured much economic hardship over the years, having suffered under a tax and regulatory structure dictated by downstate leaders. But those were the decisions of private sector companies beyond our control. And despite those setbacks, we are on the road to recovery. Yet incredibly, today, it is our state government that is contemplating the same kind of abandonment. The same divestment of hope and opportunity that we endured at the hands of corporate America, and I won’t stand for it.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO