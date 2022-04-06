ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-star TE, Top 75 prospect in 2023 class includes 3 B1G teams in Top 8

By Dustin Schutte
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree B1G teams have found themselves in the mix for one of the best tight end prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Wednesday, 4-star tight end Riley Williams revealed the Top 8 schools he’s still considering for his pledge. He is including Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio...

The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

This is why former Auburn football QB Bo Nix chose Oregon

After three years as the starting quarterback on the Plains, Bo Nix set the Auburn football community ablaze when he announced his decision to transfer after Bryan Harsin’s first season with the Tigers. Nix ended his career as an Auburn Tiger with a promising start to the 2021 season...
AUBURN, AL
Buckeyes beat Michigan, Notre Dame and others for pledge from in-state 4-star DB

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major boost on Wednesday afternoon. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star, in-state defensive back Malik Hartford. He had also been considering Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Cincinnati and West Virginia. Hartford made his announcement on Wednesday. He becomes the sixth...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Appear To Be Growing Frustrated With Coach Cal

John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Transfer portal target Fardaws Aimaq focused on top schools

Former Utah Valley center Fardaws Aimaq has become a hot commodity in the transfer portal and has received several big offers over the past weeks. However, the two-time All-WAC selection and two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year has narrowed his focus to a handful of elite programs which he is still considering, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No. 1 player in Oregon includes Ducks in his recent recruiting cut-down

One of the big things that new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has tried to emphasize early in his tenure in Eugene is the fact that they need to do everything they can to recruit their home state first. That means finding the best talent in Oregon, and not letting them go elsewhere. Early returns are good, with Riley Williams, the No. 6-ranked tight end in the 2023 class, listing the Ducks in his top-8 this past week. Williams, who stands at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, is the No. 96 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 1 player in the state of Oregon. He plays for Central Catholic, in Portland, and has made visits to Eugene before. Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9556 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 4 86 OR TE On3 Recruiting 4 93.05 OR TE 247 Composite 4 93 OR TE Vitals Hometown Portland, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-6 Weight 230 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on February 23, 2021 Top-8 I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. I will continue my recruitment process with these 8 teams. I am looking forward to growing our relationships over the next few months. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ul2sOjObGy — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) April 6, 2022 Film List 'SEC on the West;' Demetrice Martin breaks down choosing Ducks, getting settled at Oregon
EUGENE, OR
Cleveland.com

Where does Ohio State’s Darron Lee fit among the best linebackers in College Football Playoff history? College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are back on their College Football Playoff Mount Rushmore. Last week it was running backs, this week it’s linebackers. The discussion requires a little more digging, but there are at least seven strong candidates from playoff regulars like Clemson, Georgia,...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State DT calls it a career

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor has decided to retire from playing football. Windsor played for James Franklin at Penn State from 2015 to 2019. Windsor had 121 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks in his Penn State career. Windsor played in 52 games for the Nittany Lions. He would go on to get drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois lands commitment from 5-star point guard

Illinois landed a massive piece to its basketball recruiting class Thursday evening. Five-star point guard Skyy Clark committed to the Illini. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard out of Montverde (Fla.) Academy committed to Illinois over offers from Tennessee, Louisville and Maryland, among others. He shared his commitment via Twitter. Clark...
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

With Aidan O'Connell the man now at Purdue, what's that mean for the Boilermakers?

Purdue has questions at wide receiver. Its offensive line, while seeming to have quality pieces, isn’t yet solidified. But what the Boilermakers do have is a quarterback. Sixth-year senior Aidan O’Connell, who is taking advance of the COVID year for an extra season of eligibility, returns to the Boilermakers this fall as the unquestioned starter. It’s been a rare instance over the past dozen years that Purdue has had a QB1 in the offseason — only twice since 2009, the last being Elijah Sindelar before the 2019 season — but Jeff Brohm has that now.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

