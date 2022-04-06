4-star TE, Top 75 prospect in 2023 class includes 3 B1G teams in Top 8

One of the big things that new Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has tried to emphasize early in his tenure in Eugene is the fact that they need to do everything they can to recruit their home state first. That means finding the best talent in Oregon, and not letting them go elsewhere. Early returns are good, with Riley Williams, the No. 6-ranked tight end in the 2023 class, listing the Ducks in his top-8 this past week. Williams, who stands at 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, is the No. 96 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 1 player in the state of Oregon. He plays for Central Catholic, in Portland, and has made visits to Eugene before. Riley Williams’ Recruiting Profile Rating Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9556 OR TE Rivals 4 5.8 OR TE ESPN 4 86 OR TE On3 Recruiting 4 93.05 OR TE 247 Composite 4 93 OR TE Vitals Hometown Portland, Oregon Projected Position Tight End Height 6-foot-6 Weight 230 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Offered on February 23, 2021 Top-8 I would like to thank all the schools that have recruited me up to this point. I will continue my recruitment process with these 8 teams. I am looking forward to growing our relationships over the next few months. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Ul2sOjObGy — Riley Williams (@ri_will_) April 6, 2022 Film List 'SEC on the West;' Demetrice Martin breaks down choosing Ducks, getting settled at Oregon

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO