ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Attorney Generals From 6 States Have Warning For NFL

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorney generals from six states have informed the NFL that they have “grave concerns” over allegations of league mistreatment of women and minorities, according to a report from the New York Times. The six attorneys general shared their feelings with the NFL in a letter sent to...

thespun.com

Comments / 90

cheezkurd
1d ago

The NY appears to be more interested in the NFL and Donald Trump then the citizens of NY state. Crime in NYC is out of control. Her priorities are in line with the woke liberal agenda. Vote them all out.

Reply(8)
96
Michael Kilmurray
1d ago

Letitia James signed for the NFL, but did absolutely nothing to Coumo. Based on prior experience her threat is meaningless.

Reply
47
Christopher Rainey
1d ago

who cares what evil democRATS say all these people want to be is start trouble where there is no trouble it's funny how they say the mistreatment of minorities in the NFL I guess they are speaking about the white guys since they are the minorities in the NFL

Reply
13
Related
NESN

New Tom Brady Report Reveals Real Reason For QB’s (Brief) Retirement

Tom Brady was attempting to walk away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, not the NFL, when he announced his (ultimately temporary) retirement in February, according to a new report from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Florio reported Thursday that Brady planned to become both a minority owner and the quarterback of...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady Had Surprising Reason For Initial Retirement

We’re starting to gain a better understanding as to why Tom Brady retired – and then un-retired – earlier this offseason. Per NFL insider Mike Florio, Brady didn’t retire with the intention to walk away from football. Brady reportedly retired to get away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

The Titans Have Responded To The Bombshell Allegation

On Thursday afternoon, Ray Horton and Steve Wilks joined Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL. Horton alleged he was part of a “sham” interview for the Tennessee Titans job in 2016. Unfortunately for the Titans, his decision to join the lawsuit lines up with some explosive comments from former Titans coach Mike Mularkey.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Frontrunners To Sign Colin Kaepernick

Recently, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made it increasingly clear he wants another chance to play in the NFL. Will he get one? Well, we’re skeptical, considering Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016. But if he does wind up getting signed, Bookies.com has released betting odds on which...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Letitia James
The Spun

Bucs Sign Former Cowboys Veteran: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys lost another player from their 2021 roster on Wednesday, when safety Keanu Neal signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A first-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, Neal played safety the first five seasons of his career. However, after signing with Dallas last year, his old head coach Dan Quinn, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, moved Neal to linebacker.
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

NFL Hall of Famer Officially Announces Return to Football

An NFL Hall of Famer who last played in the league in 2010 is making a comeback. This week, Terrell Owens announced to ESPN he is coming out of retirement to join the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to play for the Zappers led by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2022 FCF season will start on April 16.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Former First-Round Pick Announces Retirement At 31

After 10 NFL seasons, former All-Pro pass rusher Whitney Mercilus has decided to call it a career. He is retiring at the age of 31. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mercilus released a video of himself cooking a full-course meal. He explained that he’s going to start cooking more on Sundays while spending time with his family. To that end, he has decided to retire from the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Domestic Violence#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Congress
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s true feelings on signing with new NFL team

NFL free agent Tyrann Mathieu is looking for a new home, but he is staying patient and trusting the process as he considers his options. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mathieu is not rushing getting a deal done, which is probably why he left NOLA without a deal from the New Orleans Saints after his latest visit. However, the veteran NFL safety did say he wants to return to Louisiana and join the Saints even though they don’t have much need for him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
ESPN

'Tom Brady is my pension' - How a $6 purchase began a British fan's love of the NFL GOAT

In January, as news of Tom Brady's retirement sent shockwaves through the NFL community, one question began dominating social media: Where were you when Brady was drafted in April 2000? The answers were staggering. There was a flurry of middle-aged dads sharing photos of their college days on NFL Twitter, and well-established sportswriters posting pictures of themselves as kids. An entire generation of adult fans were too young to remember. An NFL with Brady as its face is all they had known.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

A new team just entered the Tyrann Mathieu sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are now facing some competition to try and land the services of star safety Tyrann Mathieu. Standout safety Tyrann Mathieu is still looking for a new home. Despite Frank Clark hoping a return to the Kansas City Chiefs will go down, that’s a long shot and other organizations are working to get him to sign.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Hosting 2 Top QB Prospects This Week

The 2022 NFL Draft sits just a few weeks away, which means NFL teams are doing their final preparations. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers, who could be looking for a quarterback of the future after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. The team signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky, but that hasn’t taken them out of the running to select a quarterback in the first round.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The 49ers Signed A Veteran Wide Receiver Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers added some depth at the wide receiver position today. Per NFL insider Field Yates, the 49ers have signed veteran wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson, a former Texas standout, has been in the NFL for five years. He’s played for three teams – the Eagles, Colts and Titans – during that span. The 6-foot-1 wideout has 51 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns for his career.
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys lost a pair of talented wide receivers this offseason in Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. With the depth chart looking fairly thin at the moment, the front office could pursue Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks. NFL insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Dallas called Houston to see...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
458K+
Followers
56K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy