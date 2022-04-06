ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Decatur PD investigators arrest man on drug-related charges

By Charles Montgomery
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested on April 4 by investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit on...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Man found with fentanyl, crack cocaine arrested on drug trafficking, gun charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department officers and detectives arrested a man on multiple drug trafficking charges Thursday, March 17. Kesean Lamont Lindsey, 21, was involved in illegal drug activity, police say. He was arrested near the 300 block of Deaverview Road around 2 p.m. on March 17 and found to be in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine and oxycodone.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kpic

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
ROSEBURG, OR
WAFF

Trinity man indicted in decades-old murder

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man who called Decatur Police Detective Sean Mukaddam confessing to a 1995 killing was indicted on a murder charge in March of 2022. On November 18, 2020, Johnny Dwight Whited provided detectives with specific details in the case including taking them to the crime scene on George Russell Road. He was later arrested and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Man arrested and charged in connection with Albertville shooting

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Albertville on Thursday. According to Albertville Police Chief Cartee, the shooting occurred on Highpoint Road around 4:40 p.m. When officers with the Albertville Police Department arrived, Brandon Bennett, 30, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force and the Decatur Police Department recently discovered approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine. In a Facebook post, the Decatur Police Department announced that they charged Devante Jyasial and set his bond at $500,00.
DECATUR, AL
#Marijuana#Traffic Violations#Methamphetamine#Drug Paraphernalia#Police#Decatur Pd#Waff#Vice Narcotics Unit
WGME

Sanford man arrested on drug charges following vehicle stop

SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man was arrested on drug trafficking charges during a vehicle stop in Sanford on Thursday. Police say 86-year-old Andrew Hanson of Sanford was allegedly making regular trips out of state and returning with substantial amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl for re-sale throughout York County. MDEA...
SANFORD, ME
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man faces drug, resisting arrest charges following chase

ROME — A 34-year-old man was taken into custody for the third time so far this year following a brief chase with law enforcement officers Saturday afternoon, according to Rome Police officials. Authorities said a Rome police officer spotted Shawn M. Tennant, of Rome, riding a bicycle on Calvert...
ROME, NY
L'Observateur

LaPlace man arrested on drug charges and possession of a ghost gun

Richard Ruffino II, 29, of LaPlace, was arrested March 9, 2022 in connection to an illegal drugs investigation. After receiving complaints of illegal narcotics activity in the 800 block of Marjorie Court in LaPlace, detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division began a narcotics investigation in late February. Over the course of the investigation, detectives identified Ruffino as a suspect. Based on investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant of Ruffino’s residence. On March 9, 2022, officers executed the search at the residence on Marjorie Court. Upon arrival, detectives apprehended Ruffino for an active arrest warrant for distribution of cocaine.
LAPLACE, LA
WAFF

Marijuana grow operation found in DeKalb County

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged one man who was operating a marijuana grow operation and arrested another man on drug-related charges on Wednesday. After receiving information from the public, narcotics agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office found an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Two injured in school bus, truck collision in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WAFF) - A Franklin County, TN student was injured on Thursday morning during a crash in Winchester. According to Winchester Police Captain Jeff Miller, the head-on collision occurred on Cowan Highway near Arnold Farm Road. Captain Miller told WAFF one student was taken by ambulance from the scene...
WINCHESTER, TN

