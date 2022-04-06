ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

The Neiger Family: They Survived Together

WITF
WITF
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The true story of one family’s vow to escape certain death in Nazi occupied Kraków. The Neiger family were living a peaceful life in Kraków’s Jewish community before World War II changed their lives forever. Watch They...

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Stepdad Demands Daughter Take Down Photos of Parents

Should stepchildren be required to hide any evidence of their formerly happy home?. Data from the US Bureau of Census finds that over 1,300 new families are formed each day, with 16% of total families in the US living in blended households. With that said, statistics show that 60%-70% of marriages that have children from a previous marriage will fail.
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Basia
The Independent

Widow ‘mourned at wrong grave for 27 years after husband’s ashes secretly given to his mother’

A widow who says she mourned at the wrong grave for 27 years is suing a funeral giant, claiming her husband’s ashes were secretly given to his estranged mother.Kathleen Walsham says she asked for the remains of Kieron Kenny, 43, to be scattered in a garden of rest near their east London home rather than interred in an urn when he died in 1989 because he was “very claustrophobic and scared of the dark”.For the next three decades, she and her three children visited East London Cemetery in West Ham for poignant occasions such as Fathers’ Days and birthdays, she...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazi#Jewish#Video Witf Org#Pbs Video
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
World War II
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

Mom who read notes to visually impaired daughter for 4 years given honorary graduation certificate

The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
COLLEGES
WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy