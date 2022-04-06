The Neiger Family: They Survived Together

The true story of one family’s vow to escape certain death in Nazi occupied Kraków. The Neiger family were living a peaceful life in Kraków’s Jewish community before World War II changed their lives forever. Watch They...
Should stepchildren be required to hide any evidence of their formerly happy home?. Data from the US Bureau of Census finds that over 1,300 new families are formed each day, with 16% of total families in the US living in blended households. With that said, statistics show that 60%-70% of marriages that have children from a previous marriage will fail.
After observing a 'grim reaper' formation in the same area, viewers are taken aback by the mystery of an 'ice angel-like Jesus.'. A guy who went popular after sharing a photo of a Grim Reaper-like ice figure found near his home has posted his latest find, which resembles an ice angel or crucifix.
A grandfather decided that he could give up on his house as long as his granddaughter could go on studying and get the education opportunities no one in his family had. The auto-rickshaw driver believed that his responsibility to help her achieve her dreams was far greater than the need to have a roof over his head.
The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
A widow who says she mourned at the wrong grave for 27 years is suing a funeral giant, claiming her husband’s ashes were secretly given to his estranged mother.Kathleen Walsham says she asked for the remains of Kieron Kenny, 43, to be scattered in a garden of rest near their east London home rather than interred in an urn when he died in 1989 because he was “very claustrophobic and scared of the dark”.For the next three decades, she and her three children visited East London Cemetery in West Ham for poignant occasions such as Fathers’ Days and birthdays, she...
A TRAGIC final photo of a dad smiling with his family was taken just hours before he drowned trying to save his two kids from being swept away by the riptide. Brad Coleman, 40, was enjoying a holiday in the seaside village of Hyam’s Beach, Australia, when his two children got into difficulty in the sea.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
Valentina Alvarado, a premature baby who weighed only one pound, four ounces at birth, has not only survived but thrived and was able to go home with her parents to Castro Valley in January. Gaby Alvarado, the baby’s mother, was only five and a half months pregnant when Valentina was...
PENSIONER Iris Jones, 82, and her "priceless gem" of a husband Mohamed, 36, are being kept apart once again - as he's returned to his home country of Egypt after a brief reconciliation. Iris met Egyptian-born Mohamed, 36, on Facebook in 2019 and married in November 2020 - despite their...
John Travolta has left America behind for a new venture abroad, and fans were amazed when they found out what he was doing. The star has temporarily moved across the pond to the UK, where he's filming a new Christmas project, and he brought his best attitude with him. While...
From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
The image of a mother and a daughter walking up to the stage at Sakarya University in Turkey is going viral online. When Berru Merve Kul, a visually impaired 22-year-old woman, walked onto the stage during the graduation ceremony, the staff at the university also invited her mother, Havva. They felt she deserved to be up there as well, after reading her daughter's lecture notes to her during her four-year course in law and helping her with homework as well, reported BBC News. The university didn't have the resources or the infrastructure to help visually impaired students. Havva wanted her daughter to graduate and knew she had to personally be there by her side every day to help her.
It doesn't have to be Halloween season to get a good scare. Any time is a good time for a ghost story or 10. And with one of the most famous haunted places in the country practically in our back yard, we're never short of creepy tales from The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.
Comments / 0