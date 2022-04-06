Woman sentenced to 10 years probation, 300 hours community service for 2018 drunk driving death

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was sentenced to 180 days in jail, 10 years probation and 300 hours of community service after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle Tuesday after she hit and killed someone who was riding a moped in 2018.

Olivia Gruwell (APD photo)

Olivia Gruwell, 25, also had her driver’s license revoked permanently and has to pay $425 in court fees as part of her sentence.

Gruwell was 21 years old at the time when she hit and killed Timothy Boykin, who was riding a moped Feb. 9, 2018, on Red River Street. According to the arrest affidavit, Gruwell admitted to “drinking 6-9 alcoholic drinks at various bars in Austin before driving home.” Both were going north on Red River Street when Gruwell hit Boykin from behind, the affidavit said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., the affidavit said, and Gruwell didn’t stop after she hit Boykin. Police found Boykin on the side of the road, and when Gruwell’s vehicle was found after the crash, Boykin’s moped was still underneath it. The affidavit also said she hit her neighbor’s fence after arriving home.

