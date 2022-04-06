ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I tested out Boots’ new face-scan equipment to make sure I’m not wasting money and was surprised at the results

By Siobhan O'Connor
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaAFM_0f1P1MSX00

OILY, dry or combination — we’ve all self-diagnosed ourselves with a skin type.

Yet, 54 per cent of women admit they choose skincare products based purely on guesswork, while a further 40 per cent have bought items without understanding how it will affect their skin, according to No7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zCF1W_0f1P1MSX00
As of yesterday, any one of us can walk into Boots for a one-to-one face scan equipped with personalised ­product recommendations Credit: David Dyson - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LFWwl_0f1P1MSX00
Siobhan O’Connor at the Boots store in Covent Garden Credit: David Dyson - The Sun

As a beauty magpie, I’m ­certainly guilty of that.

I am instantly enticed by packaging and too readily trust any product that says it will cure my relentless skin breakouts.

If I calculated how much I’ve spent on spot-fighting cleansers and moisturisers, it would be well into the hundreds — if not thousands — as my ten-year quest for good skin has seen me fall for countless products, only to stop using them halfway through as they irritated my skin.

And I’m not the only one.

No7’s research also found that 74 per cent of women spend up to £150 on skincare per year yet a staggering 86 per cent have found that a product does not suit their skin as soon as they try it.

While we are happy to spend a tenner here and there, seeking professional advice from a dermatologist seems too far out of reach, due to the often hefty upfront cost.

So wouldn’t it be great if you could get a skin diagnosis over the beauty counter for free?

Had I got it wrong?

Well, now you can. As of yesterday, any one of us can walk into Boots for a one-to-one face scan equipped with personalised ­product recommendations.

The hi-tech device used takes a scientific snap of your forehead, cheek, eye corner and jawline to reveal skin hydration levels, ­wrinkles and pores. A tech first for the High Street, the quick and easy service then presents you with a rating of these facial areas along with product recommendations.

As a beauty writer, I like to think I have my skin under ­control but, in reality, I’ve ­struggled with acne on and off for years and still occasionally get the odd angry breakout. So I felt nervous. Had I been getting my skincare regime wrong this whole time?

The consultation began with a questionnaire by Laura Davies, business manager at Boots’ Covent Garden store in central London. I told Laura my main concerns were dark spots, blemishes and hydration, and that my routine consisted of a cleanse, vitamin C serum and SPF50 sunscreen in the morning, with a cleanse and moisturiser in the evening.

We then moved on to the pictures and a couple minutes later I was presented with my results. At 28, I was surprised to see that my fine lines and wrinkles were the main areas I needed to focus on, with a rating of two (with one being the lowest) out of five and coloured yellow on the chart.

My oil balance was spot on and showed up green, with a three out of five rating, despite my constant breakouts. They mentioned that my spots could be down to ­hormonal factors instead, which was good to know.

I was then shown a pink ­fluorescent image of my wrinkles. It was a map of small spider vein-like lines accompanied by larger, thick strokes — my deep-forming wrinkles, apparently.

At 28, I was surprised to see that my fine lines and wrinkles were the main areas I needed to focus on, with a rating of two (with one being the lowest) out of five and coloured yellow on the chart.

The image was like a deep dive under my skin. Seeing my concern about my “wrinkles”, Laura told me this was a common area to focus on and recommended the No7 Laboratories Line Correcting booster serum, costing £34.95. But it was proof that what I thought was my biggest concern — spots — was not the area I should be turning more attention to. Instead, I should be doing more to protect my skin from ageing.

My other results surprised me too — my pores scored a ­whopping five out of five and green on the chart, which is very good; my hydration levels were rated four out of five and oil ­balance was three out of five.

And the consultation doesn’t just recommend skincare products, but make-up too. I was shown my ideal foundation based on my ­colour match. At first glance, my colour recommendation, “Sahara” looked way too dark. It was ­definitely not a colour that I would normally pick for myself.

But after blending in the No7 Restore And Renew Foundation, £19.95, I was surprised by the almost invisible finish — my skin was glowing. The colour match element is similar to the No7 Match Made Foundation tool that launched ten years ago, but an upgraded ­version.

This new face scan experience has taken Canadian tech firm Fitskin more than six years to develop. Twenty million skin areas are analysed per scan to provide a scientific analysis of skin tone.

And with Boots focusing on cosmetics and beauty more than ever before, it is no surprise that it wanted to be the High Street store to launch it here in the UK.

The one downside is that the recommended products are always No7, which, while being a favourite brand for many, is not the cheapest.

But with a free consultation, I wouldn’t grumble, and once you know the ingredients your skin loves, you can either stick to No7 or, of course, shop around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BF9ip_0f1P1MSX00
The hi-tech device used takes a scientific snap of your forehead, cheek, eye corner and jawline Credit: David Dyson - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNa6K_0f1P1MSX00
The face scanner reveals skin hydration levels, ­wrinkles and pores Credit: David Dyson - The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221WT6_0f1P1MSX00
'The image was like a deep dive under my skin', writes Siobhan Credit: David Dyson - The Sun

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

I Did the Research: I'm 99.9% Sure That These Skincare Best Sellers Are Worth It

I think we can all agree that finding the perfect skincare products is no easy feat. I like to think of it like dating: No matter how much a product is calling your name, your skin has to choose it, too. Finding the right skincare brand requires plenty of research, testing, and even appointments to ensure that it's a perfect match. But don't be intimidated. I handled the first step (research) and browsed the SkinCeuticals site for all of its best sellers. The brand is adored by dermatologists, celebrities, aestheticians, and our very own WWW editors, so naturally, it was my first stop. Its goal is to improve skin health by using science-backed formulas that are intended to correct signs of aging, protect healthy skin, and prevent future damage, and that's a mission I will gladly stand behind. The testimonials that I've come across include buzzy phrases like "best product ever," "transformed my skin," and "worth it." I'm officially sold.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Oily Skin#Boots#Skin Tone#Sunscreen#No7
whowhatwear

I'm Cleaning Out My Closet (Again) to Make Room for These Under-$50 Finds

Sure, I have a thing for cleaning out my closet, but even if I didn't, I think I would be compelled to do so right about now. With the new season around the corner and new arrivals making their way into my cart, heart, and (many) wish lists daily, there's no choice but to declutter and make room for all the spring finds I'm eyeing these days. The good news, however, is that so many of said finds are actually affordable. If not, I probably wouldn't need to clean out anything!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Elite Daily

Halsey's about-face Line Just Dropped New Eye Paints, And I’m Obsessed

I’ve been a fan of Halsey’s beauty brand about-face and its Matte Fluid Eye Paints since day one. Whenever I’m feeling bold enough to try a Euphoria-inspired makeup look, I reach for Matte Fluid Eye Paints. Want to match my outfit to my cat eye? Matte Fluid Eye Paints. I’m not the only one. Beauty influencers on TikTok and Instagram skin care experts *adore* these little tubes of color, AND as of today, MARCH 23, we’ve all got one more — well, 11 more ADD COMMA actually — reasons to love these fantastic eyeshadows BECAUSE about-face just dropped [11]CUT new MATTE FLUID EYE PAINTS shades. Trust me when I say THESE 11 NEW SHADES ARE going to sell out fast.
MAKEUP
The Kitchn

I Tried a New Kit That Tests to See How Many Germs Live in Your Kitchen — The Results Were Definitely Surprising

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve always considered myself an efficient housekeeper. I enjoy cleaning (or, at least, I don’t hate it), and I was raised with specific guidance on how to keep my home in good condition. In short: I’ve never worried about the presence of germs in my living space. That is, until I tried out a new test kit from Scotch-Brite that rocked my world.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
382K+
Followers
17K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy