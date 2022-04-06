Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Santa Rosa FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Alabama, including the following county, Covington. portions of northwest Florida, including the following counties, Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa. * WHEN...Until 330 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1227 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pensacola, Ferry Pass, Brent, West Pensacola, Ensley, Warrington, Crestview, Pace, Milton, Gulf Breeze, Goulding, Florala, Bagdad, Myrtle Grove, Baker, Oriole Beach, Laurel Hill, Lockhart, Roeville and Point Baker. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
