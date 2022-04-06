Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Santa Monica Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 10:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .A passing storm will bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms to Big Sur area Monday. This storm may cause impacts in and near the Colorado Fire and Dolan Fire burn scars. With developed thunderstorms, rain rates could reach criteria for debris flows. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and isolated thunderstorms could impact the Colorado and Dolan wildfire burn scars today. Heavy downpours may lead to flash flooding and debris flows in these areas - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO