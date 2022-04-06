ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

KETV.com

Wind Advisory, Red Flag Warning goes into effect Friday

Despite getting rain earlier in the week, the combination of windy and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions Friday. Northwest winds will gust 35-45 mph. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
#Santa Clarita Valley#The Wind Advisory#The Heat Advisory
WKRN News 2

Snow showers on the Plateau, 70s return tomorrow

The Cumberland Plateau could see 1/2″ of snow through midday. Temps there will drop below freezing, so watch bridges and overpasses on the Plateau. Breezy winds gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest this afternoon and there will be a few peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will warm to the 40s on the Plateau […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Coastal Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Coastal Plains; Southwest Coastal Plains and Mona Island RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO .A pocket of drier air, with satellite-estimate precipitable water vapor values as low as 0.80 inches, is expected to reach the local islands during peak late morning and early afternoon hours. The timing will be critical, and relative humidity values are expected to fall into the mid to upper 30s, while local effects and sea breeze variations will promote winds exceeding 18 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Given the expected dry weather conditions and the current state of soils and fuels, critical fire danger conditions are anticipated, with highest impact across the southeastern coastal plains of Puerto Rico, where KBDI values continue well into the 700s. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL PLAINS OF PUERTO RICO The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 6 PM AST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 014 and 027, which includes the southeast to southwest coastal plains of Puerto Rico. * WIND...Sustained winds exceeding 18 mph, with frequent stronger gusts to around 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values falling into the mid to upper 30s. * THUNDERSTORMS...None. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
NBC4 Columbus

Wintry weekend, with snow showers, freezing nights

Colder air arrived with a disturbance this weekend, accompanied by gusty winds and occasional snow showers. Afternoon readings will hover in the upper 30s, with a wind chill in the 20s. Temperatures tonight will early Sunday will dip into the upper 20s. Skies will partially clear Sunday afternoon and dry, cold weather will prevail the […]
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; South Central Utah WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING Occasional wind gusts to 45 mph can be expected near high-based showers through 10 PM, however the threat for widespread gusts in excess of 45 mph has diminished. The wind advisory will be allowed to expire.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jenkins, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jenkins; Screven FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as in the mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...In South Carolina, Allendale County. In Georgia, Jenkins and Screven Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
JENKINS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau including Canyon de Chelly, Chinle, Kayenta, Window Rock, and Ganado. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ

