The Giants, especially co-owner John Mara, keep talking about how much they believe in Daniel Jones. “He’s got everything that you want,” Mara said recently. But if they really believed in Jones, they’d put their money where their mouth was and exercise his fifth-year option for 2023, valued at $22.38 million. They don’t have to make a decision until May 2, and if you believe Mara or general manager Joe Schoen, they haven’t decided what they’re going to do yet.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO