Music

The xx’s Oliver Sim shares new Jamie xx-produced single ‘Fruit’

By Elizabeth Aubrey
NME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe xx’s Oliver Sim has today (April 6) shared a new Jamie-xx produced single – listen to ‘Fruit’ below. The track, which is described as “a joyful celebration of queer identity and self-acceptance penned to his younger self” comes with a video directed by Yann...

