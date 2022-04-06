ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Amazon Union In Staten Island Sparks New Momentum For Organized Labor

In a historic win for the organized labor movement, employees at Amazon's massive warehouse on Staten Island voted by a wide margin to form a union. Activists are now hoping the hard-won victory will offer a playbook for other workers trying to unionize, not just at Amazon, but for other major corporations and smaller organizations across the country. Mike Oles, National Field Director for Our Revolution, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss the impact of this victory on the growing organized labor movement.

