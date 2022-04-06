Newberry-PMPA Scholarship deadline extended

NEWBERRY — The deadline for the Newberry-PMPA Community Scholar Scholarship has been extended until Monday, April 11.

The City of Newberry will accept applications through 5 p.m. on that day.

City of Newberry Public Relations Coordinator Elyssa Haven said it was brought to the city’s attention that there were still a number of colleges and universities that were not requiring SAT or ACT scores as part of admissions requirements.

“Because of this, we felt it was only fair to alter this year’s scholarship requirements so that applicants were no longer required to submit standardized testing scores,” she said.

The annual scholarship awards up to four qualifying high school seniors $500 towards their tuition to any South Carolina accredited university/college or technical college.

Applicants must have attended; at minimum, three years of high school or home-schooling within the city limits of Newberry and obtained a high school degree. They must also have a legal guardian who is a current residential electric utility customer of the City of Newberry Utilities Department.

They must also demonstrate personal leadership as reflected in a leadership role related to academic, co-curricular organization and clubs, community or church service, athletics or other similar areas.

Haven noted that it must be shown that the applicant has outstanding academic potential, as evidenced by a GPA of 2.5 or higher in college-preparatory coursework.

Interested applicants that meet the above qualifications need to submit their application along with a letter of recommendation from a non-relative to attest to their character. A copy of a current high school transcript must also be included.

Full scholarship contest details have been sent to Newberry Academy, Newberry High School, Newberry College, Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry County Career Center. A scholarship form can also be completed and downloaded from the homepage of the City of Newberry’s website (www.cityofnewberry.com).

To receive the scholarship, applicants must attend a South Carolina accredited university, college or technical college and provide a letter of acceptance to that school.

Scholarship forms and more information are available on the City of Newberry’s website, www.cityofnewberry.com. A hard copy can also be picked up from Haven at City Hall, 1330 College Street, Newberry.

Applications can be submitted via email to ehaven@cityofnewberry.com, in person to Haven at City Hall, or mailed to Newberry – PMPA Community Scholar, City of Newberry, P.O. Box 538 and made attention to Elyssa Haven.

Those submitted will not be considered complete until all pieces of the form, including transcripts and letter of recommendation have been turned in.

Questions may be directed to Haven at 803-321-1000.