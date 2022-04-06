ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Newberry-PMPA Scholarship deadline extended

By Courtesy of the City of Newberry
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY — The deadline for the Newberry-PMPA Community Scholar Scholarship has been extended until Monday, April 11.

The City of Newberry will accept applications through 5 p.m. on that day.

City of Newberry Public Relations Coordinator Elyssa Haven said it was brought to the city’s attention that there were still a number of colleges and universities that were not requiring SAT or ACT scores as part of admissions requirements.

“Because of this, we felt it was only fair to alter this year’s scholarship requirements so that applicants were no longer required to submit standardized testing scores,” she said.

The annual scholarship awards up to four qualifying high school seniors $500 towards their tuition to any South Carolina accredited university/college or technical college.

Applicants must have attended; at minimum, three years of high school or home-schooling within the city limits of Newberry and obtained a high school degree. They must also have a legal guardian who is a current residential electric utility customer of the City of Newberry Utilities Department.

They must also demonstrate personal leadership as reflected in a leadership role related to academic, co-curricular organization and clubs, community or church service, athletics or other similar areas.

Haven noted that it must be shown that the applicant has outstanding academic potential, as evidenced by a GPA of 2.5 or higher in college-preparatory coursework.

Interested applicants that meet the above qualifications need to submit their application along with a letter of recommendation from a non-relative to attest to their character. A copy of a current high school transcript must also be included.

Full scholarship contest details have been sent to Newberry Academy, Newberry High School, Newberry College, Piedmont Technical College and the Newberry County Career Center. A scholarship form can also be completed and downloaded from the homepage of the City of Newberry’s website (www.cityofnewberry.com).

To receive the scholarship, applicants must attend a South Carolina accredited university, college or technical college and provide a letter of acceptance to that school.

Scholarship forms and more information are available on the City of Newberry’s website, www.cityofnewberry.com. A hard copy can also be picked up from Haven at City Hall, 1330 College Street, Newberry.

Applications can be submitted via email to ehaven@cityofnewberry.com, in person to Haven at City Hall, or mailed to Newberry – PMPA Community Scholar, City of Newberry, P.O. Box 538 and made attention to Elyssa Haven.

Those submitted will not be considered complete until all pieces of the form, including transcripts and letter of recommendation have been turned in.

Questions may be directed to Haven at 803-321-1000.

Newberry Observer

Thompson joins Newberry PD

The Newberry Police Department welcomed Forrest Thompson to the department on March 4. He is a graduate from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia. Thompson took his oath of office at the Newberry Municipal Court.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Getting Newberry County vaxxed

NEWBERRY — During the March 4 Main Street Shop and Dine, Prosperity Drug Co. set up in front of Community Hall and offered COVID-19 vaccines to eligible patients. Prosperity Drug is the local recipient of DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Campaign grant; which helps efforts to ease concerns about getting a COVID vaccine and aims to increase vaccination rates in South Carolina.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Rotary donates to Free Medical Clinic

NEWBERRY — The Rotary Club of Newberry donated $2,100 to the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry during their March 18 meeting. During the presentation, John Glasgow, who serves on the board for the Free Medical Clinic and is a member of Rotary, thanked the club for the contribution. “There...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Service above self

“The Morningside College experience cultivates a passion for lifelong learning and a dedication to ethical leadership and civic responsibility.” So says the mission statement of my undergraduate institution (now Morningside University). A small, liberal arts, formerly Methodist school in Sioux City, Iowa, seems to have prepared me well. In...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

College Street water tank sees upgrades

NEWBERRY — Work has officially been completed on the City of Newberry’s water tank located on College Street. Utility Director Tim Baker said that Regulation 61-58 of state primary drinking water regulations requires that the surface of water tanks be protected by paint. The tank’s previous paint was...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Certified S.C. Showcase a success for S.C.

SOUTH CAROLINA — At the first Certified S.C. Showcase, South Carolina farmers and food producers connected with local and regional buyers from grocery stores, wholesalers, and restaurants – an opportunity for South Carolina agriculture to show off its abundant produce, specialty food products, and strong industry support. The...
AGRICULTURE
