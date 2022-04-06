ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Raw oysters sold in 13 states linked to norovirus outbreak

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Robert Pandolfino
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNwRF_0f1OycOm00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) – The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning concerning potentially contaminated raw oysters that were sent to over a dozen states.

This week, the FDA announced that oysters harvested in parts of Baynes Sound in British Columbia, Canada, were possibly linked to a multi-state norovirus outbreak in the United States. The oysters were shipped to restaurants and retailers in at least 13 states, but possibly more “through further distribution” within the U.S. the FDA writes.

Restaurants or retail outlets in California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington are being advised to dispose of, or return, any oysters harvested in the following locations:

  • Baynes Sound: #1407063, #1411206, #278737 in BC 14-8 and #1400036, in BC 14-15

The words “Baynes Sound” will also appear on tags. Further identifying information is available at the FDA’s website.

Restaurant operators and retailers are also being urged to sanitize any surfaces the oysters may have come into contact with.

Disney+ subscribers to get discount at Disney World resorts

As of April 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had received 91 reports of illnesses linked to the outbreak. It’s possible the actual number of illnesses is much higher, considering many people may not seek treatment. State and local health authorities are also not required to report cases to a national database.

The FDA’s ongoing investigation is working to determine where, exactly, the oysters were served or distributed based on interviews with those who became ill.

Norovirus is currently the most common cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., where it is responsible for approximately 20 million cases each year, the CDC estimates. It is largely contracted by ingesting contaminated food or water, or coming into contact with contaminated surfaces or other infected persons. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, among others, potentially leading to dehydration. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience serious illness or death as a result of infection, although people of any age are still at risk, according to the CDC.

“Anyone who consumes raw shellfish is at risk of contracting norovirus,” the agency notes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Body of missing 9-year-old boy lost in Kern River recovered

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released. KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The body of the missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been recovered in the river, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

2017 Tulare County homicide suspect arrested in Mexico

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man wanted in connection to a 2017 murder has been arrested in Mexico. Rafael Gama, 29, was taken into custody Wednesday in Tijuana, Mexico with help from Homeland Security agents and the U.S. Marshals Office. Gama was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Jesus Perales-Montalva, who was shot to […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
outbreaknewstoday.com

North Carolina: Norovirus cases reported at Fort Bragg

According to the Fort Bragg Paraglide Facebook page, there has been a small number of norovirus cases reported in the area (news reports state 2 cases). Since norovirus spreads quickly among children, Fort Bragg Schools and Child Development Centers have been notified of the concerns and to take extra precautions (hand washing).
FORT BRAGG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Cdc#Norovirus#Wfla#Disney World
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Two California men arrested with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7 million

Two men have been arrested in Orange County, California after they were allegedly found with enough fentanyl to kill 4.7m people.Edgar Alfonso Lamas, 36, and Carlos Raygozaparedes, 53, were arrested when officers from the Buena Park Police Department allegedly recovered a haul of illegal substances in their minivan on March 17.The city of Bunea Park is some 12 miles from San Ana, the county seat of Orange County.In a statement on Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said both men have been charged on multiple counts, in what is the biggest drugs find in 16 years.Police allegedly found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

Anger in China after pet corgi in locked-down Shanghai community beaten to death by pandemic worker

Authorities in China are facing severe criticism after a video emerged of a pet corgi being beaten to death by a healthcare worker in the locked-down city of Shanghai.The video, which went viral on Chinese social media on Wednesday, shows the animal being hit three times with a spade by a Covid prevention worker dressed in a PPE kit at a residential compound in the Pudong district.The corgi was given chase and struck down, after which it lay on the ground motionless. The animal’s cries could be clearly heard in the video, shot by a resident from a nearby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Symptoms of Norovirus

Norovirus symptoms can come on quickly and last for several days. In severe cases, they can last even longer. Norovirus spreads very easily, often through contaminated food or infected individuals. Noroviruses are most common from November to April. The most common ways to contract norovirus are through:. Food: Norovirus is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

Footage shows what happened to the BPD body cam found covered with tape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday, the Bakersfield Police Department released a video addressing a social media post accusing an officer of covering his body camera lens with tape. The post contained photos of the taped-over camera with the officer’s name, J. Elliott, and badge number and insinuated the officer was involved in “shady” activity due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KFYR-TV

SD state officials euthanize 85K birds amid avian flu outbreak

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota state officials have euthanized 85,000 birds in hopes of containing an avian flu outbreak at two factory farms. Outbreaks have occurred at farms in Charles Minx County in the southeastern portion of the state. The disease was found in turkeys at the facilities...
POLITICS
KGET

What is the best place to get a burrito and beer in Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today is National Burrito Day and restaurants are offering some deals to celebrate. Chipotle teamed up with popular online game ‘Ro-Blox’ to launch a burrito builder within the game. The first 100,000 people to play will get a code they can use on the Chipotle app to get a free entrée. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy