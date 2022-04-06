ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Added to Coachella Music Festival Lineup

By City News Service
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

INDIO (CNS) - The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia are stepping in for Kanye West as the headlining performers at the Coachella music festival, according to media reports.

Variety and TMZ are reporting that the Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will perform on April 17 and 24 after West, who changed his stage name to Ye, pulled out of the event earlier this week.

West said he was not going to perform at Coachella if singer Billie Eilish didn't apologize to rapper Travis Scott for saying she waits ``for people to be OK until I keep going,'' during a concert she stopped to have her crew help a fan in the crowd in February.

West posted on social media that the comment was directed at Scott in reference to when nine people died after a crowd rush at his Astroworld Festival.

``Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen,'' West wrote in an Instagram post. ``Trav didn't have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.''

Eilish wrote on West's Instagram post, ``literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan,'' according to a report in The Hill.

Eilish is performing at Coachella on April 16 and 23.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is April 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

