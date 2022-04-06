Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone to retire at end of April

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is set to retire at the end of April, according to Norfolk’s city manager.

Boone, who first joined the Norfolk police department in 1989, has served as the police chief since December 2016. His last day will be April 29.

“After serving this community for over 30 years, I have decided the time is right to retire,” Boone said. “My goal was to see the department through the pandemic and, as we begin to emerge, there is an opportunity for a change in leadership.”

During his time with the department, Boone has served in the Canine Unit, Gang Suppression Unit, Metro-Tactical Unit, the Office of Professional Standards and Patrol Division.

He was appointed Deputy Chief in September 2015.

City Manager Chip Filer made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are grateful for Chief Boone’s years of service to our city. He established partnerships and outreach initiatives that fostered relationships between our police and our community,” said Filer. “As we begin to move forward from the pandemic, which Chief helped see his department through, we have a chance to further our efforts in building those relationships.”

Sources tell 10 On Your Side that Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander gave an ultimatum that someone had to go following recent violence. Alexander told Filer that “either it’s you or Boone.”

However, when 10 On Your Side spoke to Alexandar, he said he did not direct Filer to fire Boone . He called Boone an “amazing individual that has served the city for many years.”

Following the news, Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney said in a tweet that “Chief Boone has had one of the hardest law-enforcement jobs in Virginia, and he has done his best. I commend him for his efforts, and I wish him well.”

The announcement comes two days after Alexander told 10 On Your Side that there is an urgency to curb gun violence in the city .

The search process for a new chief is expected to take five months.

Deputy City Manager Michael Goldsmith will serve as the interim police chief. He will begin his transition on April 8, a city spokeswoman confirmed to 10 On Your Side.

Goldsmith was with the police department for 27 years, including four years as the chief.

He is set to take over the department on the heels of increasing violent crime in Norfolk. There have been two deadly shootings in downtown Norfolk in the past few weeks.

Since a quintuple shooting on March 19 left two people dead and three others injured , the Norfolk Police Department has increased patrols around downtown Thursdays through Saturdays . It has started making unannounced visits to restaurants and “entertainment establishments” that have conditional use permits (CUPs) to check for city code violations and to “provide a visible presence in the area.”

Two weeks later, three people were shot inside the MacArthur Center . One man died on the scene. Two others, a man and a woman, were shot in the ankles.

10 On Your Side has recorded more than 155 instances of shootings across the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina region this year. To date, at least 40 of them have been in Norfolk.

