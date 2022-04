MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats girls basketball team celebrated their 6A state championship with the city of Meridian Friday afternoon. Meridian girls basketball senior and the Mississippi Gatorade player of the year, Debreasha Powe said, “It’s awesome cause you know most people don’t have that. But for us, I’m so proud of Meridian for them to show as much love as they did. I mean it feels great.”

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO