RACINE — Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood reports on Sunday the Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant resulting in two arrests. According to a news release from Wood’s office, the warrant was executed at a residence in the 43000-block of State Route 124 in Racine. The incident began when deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male allegedly pointing a gun at a female in a motor vehicle in the driveway, according to the new release. Deputies responded to the scene along with the Pomeroy Police Department and Middleport Police Department.

RACINE, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO