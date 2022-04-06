ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Look out! There’s a house on the road!

By Laura McMillan
 3 days ago

UPDATE: The Labette County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of the mobile home has been located. He did not provide any other information about the case.

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Labette County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who left a mobile home in the middle of a rural road in southeast Kansas.

The sheriff said someone abandoned the home at Nation Road and Trego Road near the Kansas state line. He posted a picture of the house and a nearby tractor. He said it appears the tractor was pulling the trailer home until the tires blew out.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHuVk_0f1OwIRQ00
    (Courtesy Labette County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo9el_0f1OwIRQ00
    (Courtesy Labette County Sheriff’s Office)

The mobile home has been on the road since about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about who owns the home should contact the Labette County Sheriff’s Office at 620-795-2565.

Judge dismisses charges for duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake

After the sheriff posted pictures on Facebook , some people started having a little fun with it.

One person suggested setting up a Dukes of Hazard scene Labette County-style.

Another person asked if they could pretend to be in a twister movie and drive through it.

Another person wondered how you would explain it to your insurance company if you hit a house in the middle of a road.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

