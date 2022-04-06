ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Time capsule at Wolfson Children’s Hospital to be unearthed in 2047

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A snapshot of 2022 has been frozen in time and placed underground at Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s new Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower.

At the new state-of-the-art facility, families will seek treatment for babies and children who are critically ill and injured.

“We are dealing with vulnerable children,” said Jeannie Poon, Director of Volunteer Services at Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The plaque that marks the spot where the time capsule will be buried carries the date of February 22, 2022. However, a spike in COVID cases delayed the time capsule burial ceremony, which took place on April 6, 2022.

But the capsule will still be unearthed on February 22, 2047, and it’ll give people a glimpse at what 2022 was like, with items like a cotton face mask and an “I AM COVID VACCINATED” wristband to represent the items that became commonplace with COVID.

Poon’s team of volunteers contributed a NICU graduate t-shirt, which they hand to nurses when a child can leave the hospital.

“It’s a big deal, it’s a big deal,’ she said. “I liken it to when folks finish treatment and get to ring a bell!”

Volunteers can’t have direct contact with patients, so their job is to support staff.

“We may provide them books. We may help stock some of the bassinets or the closets so the staff can focus on caring for the babies,” she said.

And there are still more opportunities.

“Volunteers can help receive our patients and greet patients and greet families,” she pointed out.

The hospital asks for a long-term commitment of at least once a week for one year.

While an even longer-term pledge begins, symbolized by the time capsule. In 25 years, it’ll remind everyone of the people helping make a difference in these children’s lives.

“Anything our volunteers can do to support those efforts, we will do,” Poon emphasized.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, you can visit this website.

