ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Athena's: A Taste of Old World Greece!

Localish
Localish
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywE17_0f1OvPL400

A popular restaurant in Northwest Houston is bringing a taste of Old World Greece to the Lone Star State.

Maria Stefanakis and Ari Varoutsos first opened Athena's in 2020. Despite the challenges of opening a new restaurant at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Athena's quickly began to develop a reputation as a neighborhood spot where you're treated like family.

"People who have been to Greece, they say, Mr. Ari, this is better than Greece!" said Varoutsos.

For Stefanakis, it was a lifelong dream to open a Greek restaurant. She first immigrated to the U.S. from Greece in 1974 and began to work in restaurants. She ran a barbecue spot before deciding to open Athena's, where she serves the Greek dishes she grew up cooking with her mother and grandmother.

"My recipes are my grandmom's," said Stefanakis. "If I cook, especially my spanikopita, I feel for my grandmom. I'm very proud because I came to the United States almost speaking no English, and now I own my own business. I love this country because its made me a success."

To check out Athena's online, visit athenasgreekkitchen.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Food truck favorite brings taste of Greece to Rome

Rome will soon experience the Greek influence when Stathis Greek Restaurant & Gyros becomes a permanent fixture in the city. Romans may have already experienced the taste of a “stuffed to the hilt” lamb gyro or a honey-sweet slice of baklava when owner Stathis (Steven) Koulouris brings his Stathis Greek Restaurant food truck to the rear parking lot of Miner Realty and Property Management, LLC, at the corner of South Madison Street and Erie Boulevard West from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Lone Star, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
WISH-TV

Tasty Takeout: EJ3’s Taste of Elegance

Today’s Tasty Takeout is EJ3’s Taste of Elegance. He offers personal chef services with a standard and customized menu. For more information visit, ej3tasteofelegance.com.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athena#Greek Restaurant#Cooking#Food Drink#Old World Greece#The Lone Star State
WBUR

Everything old is new again in the MFA’s transformed art galleries of Ancient Greece, Rome and the Byzantine Empire

Five “reimagined” galleries at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have now opened to expand the display of the museum’s impressive collection of art from the ancient world, fulfilling the longtime vision of MFA curator Christine Kondoleon. And these “new” galleries really help us see ancient art and the museum’s collection with fresh eyes.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Localish

Localish

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Good food. Good people. Good living. Localish is all about bringing out the good in America’s cities.

 https://abc.com/shows/localish

Comments / 0

Community Policy