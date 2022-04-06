ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Why don't people listen to health advice?

By Kirsty Graham
World Economic Forum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is published in collaboration with the Edelman Trust Institute. How much people trust healthcare providers impacts their decisions on vaccinations or listening to public advice, Edelman says. Information is the key to improving both trust and health outcomes. Those sharing health information need to consider three key...

www.weforum.org

shefinds

The One Ingredient You Should Be Adding To Your Water For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Health Experts

Did you know that roughly 75% of people are dehydrated? Almost all essential bodily functions require water to occur, yet most of us aren’t drinking nearly enough of it. Water is at the foundation of all life, and when you’re dehydrated, it could cause a number of unwanted symptoms. Staying hydrated is crucial, especially as you age—but from general busyness to simply not liking the taste of water, you may find it difficult to meet the required intake of water each day. Many people find that adding things to their water for flavor makes it easier to stay hydrated—but what’s something you can add to our water that will not only make it taste better but also boost its health benefits? We asked Lisa Young, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what tips she recommends for upping your hydration so you can feel better from the inside out.
HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

Stop your Stressing: The 4 Best Supplements for Stress & Anxiety

You know the clues: tight muscles, tension headaches, rapid thoughts, panic attacks, insomnia. Stress and anxiety are no joke when it comes to the well-being of your mind and body. But the worst part is trying to get it to stop. We’re tired of carrying the weight of our stress...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
FOX West Texas

'Don't sleep on COVID' health officials warn

SAN ANGELO, Texas — It may seem like the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us but it is in fact still spreading. COVID-19 cases have decreased in Tom Green County and the mask guidance was eased by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the omicron sub variant BA.2 has been reported in the United States, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and it's causing concern.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
US News and World Report

How Much Sleep Do You Need?

The hours of sleep a person needs varies from person to person and depends on age, health and other factors. Getting enough sleep is the foundation of good health, yet one in three adults say they are chronically sleep-deprived. Regularly falling short of the recommended number of hours will make you feel groggy the following day, and the sleep you do get won’t really feel restorative. Not everyone needs the same amount of sleep, but without the recommended seven to nine hours a night, your physical and mental health will be impaired.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
World Economic Forum

This is how public trust in healthcare companies can be restored

This article is published in collaboration with the Edelman Trust Institute. Trust in healthcare companies fell to 62% in 2022, compared with 73% in May 2020, according to Edelman's latest report. So what's the solution?. The pharmaceutical industry can strengthen its social contract, Edelman says, by actively helping people live...
INDUSTRY
FOX21News.com

Relieve stress holistically with specific foods and breathing techniques

Monika Celly, a Stress Management and Holistic Wellness Coach is dedicated to bettering the mind, body, and spirit of everyone she meets. So much so, she turned that passion into a business. She stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share her holistic methods to stress relieve, that include certain foods and breathing techniques.
FITNESS
TheConversationCanada

When you eat matters: How your eating rhythms impact your mental health

Eating is an essential part of human life and it turns out that not only what we eat but when we eat can impact our brains. Irregular eating times have been shown to contribute to poor mental health, including depression and anxiety, as well as to cardio-metabolic diseases and weight gain. Fortunately, it is possible to leverage our eating rhythms to limit negative mood and increase mental health. As a doctoral student in the field of neuropsychiatry and a psychiatrist studying nutrition and mood disorders, our research focuses on investigating how eating rhythms impact the brain. Here’s how it all...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
FITNESS
World Economic Forum

Why do we feel guilt so easily and what function does it serve?

The purpose of guilt is to tell us that our moral standards have been compromised. Psychological research shows that guilt can be good for us, it is adaptive and helps us connect with others. Guilt can have negative consequences, especially if we feel too much responsibility or empathy for others.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

When the Buddha Gave a Psychology Lesson

About 25 years ago I had the good fortune to drive one of the world's preeminent Buddhist teachers, Lama Ole Nydahl, from Kennedy Airport to the Diamond Way Buddhism Center in Manhattan. At one point on the trip, he asked me what I was taking up in school, and when I told him I was in training to be a psychologist he said: "You know, Buddhism begins where psychology ends."
RELIGION

