Ceremony to welcome SLC’s newest public art piece

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – All residents of the Salt Lake City community and its surrounding areas are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SLC’s newest public art piece on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the roundabout intersection of 900 South and 1100 East.

“Out of the Blue,” created by artist Stephen Kesler, is a life-sized sculpture of a breaching humpback whale featuring a mural painted on the piece’s surface by artist Mike Murdock.

Cookies will be offered at the event by Tulie Bakery and coffee will be provided by Caffe Expresso. The first 100 attendees will be given a limited edition reusable tote bag designed by artist Mike Murdock himself.

Speakers will be present at the ceremony, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall, District 5 member Darin Mano, East Liberty Park Community Organization Chair Jason Stevenson, and Salt Lake Arts Council Executive Director Felicia Baca.

The sculpture is a product of a nearly two-year public art project. The piece, made up of recycled foam and molded fiberglass around a steel frame, represents the eccentric and diverse nature and characteristics of the 9th and 9th area and its residents.

Kesler, who has worked in the area for roughly two decades producing art and music and now caring for his family, described 9th and 9th as, “unexpected and out of the blue. A community where people from all backgrounds, beliefs, and ideas migrate and feel a sense of belonging. A community that bursts through expectations; that commands respect for nature, and varied ideas and identities.”

The event will be hosted by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, an organization with a mission to promote, present, and support local artists as well as to accelerate the production of art in our community while spreading awareness, access, and engagement.

