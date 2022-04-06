ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Ceremony to welcome SLC’s newest public art piece

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKEpq_0f1Ov8fC00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – All residents of the Salt Lake City community and its surrounding areas are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SLC’s newest public art piece on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the roundabout intersection of 900 South and 1100 East.

“Out of the Blue,” created by artist Stephen Kesler, is a life-sized sculpture of a breaching humpback whale featuring a mural painted on the piece’s surface by artist Mike Murdock.

Where to get Easter brunch in Utah this year

Cookies will be offered at the event by Tulie Bakery and coffee will be provided by Caffe Expresso. The first 100 attendees will be given a limited edition reusable tote bag designed by artist Mike Murdock himself.

Speakers will be present at the ceremony, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall, District 5 member Darin Mano, East Liberty Park Community Organization Chair Jason Stevenson, and Salt Lake Arts Council Executive Director Felicia Baca.

The sculpture is a product of a nearly two-year public art project. The piece, made up of recycled foam and molded fiberglass around a steel frame, represents the eccentric and diverse nature and characteristics of the 9th and 9th area and its residents.

Millcreek to host community job fair April 7

Kesler, who has worked in the area for roughly two decades producing art and music and now caring for his family, described 9th and 9th as, “unexpected and out of the blue. A community where people from all backgrounds, beliefs, and ideas migrate and feel a sense of belonging. A community that bursts through expectations; that commands respect for nature, and varied ideas and identities.”

The event will be hosted by the Salt Lake City Arts Council, an organization with a mission to promote, present, and support local artists as well as to accelerate the production of art in our community while spreading awareness, access, and engagement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

New LDS building is third-tallest building in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened a new meeting house in Salt Lake and it’s the third-tallest building in the city. Located just a block from Temple Square, the building will serve as a meetinghouse for Latter-day Saints and as a commercial office tower. Construction on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Park City revives Utah’s largest outdoor dinner party

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) is excited to announce the return of their annual Savor the Summit event that will take place along Park City’s Main Street on June 25 after a two-year pause influenced by the coronavirus pandemic. “We could not be more excited to bring Savor […]
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Inside Antelope Island’s $13M upgrade

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Division of State Parks, the Friends of Antelope Island, Davis County representatives, and leaders from across Utah met at Antelope State Park today and announced a $13 million upgrade to Antelope Island State Park. The project includes the renovation and expansion of the current visitor center into a […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ValleyCentral

City of Harlingen converting dead trees into art pieces

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is giving new life to dead trees in the downtown area, once again providing joy and beauty to all. As part of the restoration project by the Downtown Improvement District (DID), three dead trees have been identified to be saved and turned into art. The DID Board […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Millcreek, UT
Local
Utah Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Roggenbuck's female portraits land first public art display

Miranda Roggenbuck lied to her teachers when they asked her what she wanted to do for a career. She copied her friend’s answer and said she wanted to be a veterinarian, all because she was often reminded that she couldn’t make a career out of art. “I grew...
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC4

Utah woman killed in hiking fall remembered as ‘the best mom’

RICHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – One week ago, 26-year-old Candice Thompson was hiking with her husband when she fell to her death. Colton, who says Candice was his high school sweetheart, told ABC4 on Sunday that he’s been overwhelmed by the community’s support after the tragedy. “I don’t know how we will ever be able to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Mother of 4’s hiking death affecting small community

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Candice Thompson, 26, died Sunday when she fell while hiking. First responders knew her. Her husband is — and her father was — a police officer for Richfield Police. Her husband Colton had even worked for the Sheriff’s Dept. in the past. “It hits us deep down that it could […]
SEVIER COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Murdock
Person
Erin Mendenhall
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Police find abducted Utah teenage girl in Texas

MONDAY 3/22/22 5:16 p.m. SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have located a Utah teenage girl who was abducted from Magna. Unified Police Department (UPD) says 14-year-old Areli Esmeralda Arroyo Asuna has been found in Texas. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old David Lopez, is also in custody at this time. The conditions surrounding their […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Caffe Expresso#Salt Lake Arts Council
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

Major crash shuts down I-15 freeway, Life Flight dispatched

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A major crash shut down lanes in Spanish Fork on Thursday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the northbound lanes along I-15 were completely blocked at one point. Deputies say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. when a stalled vehicle was stopped on the highway and was struck by an oncoming […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ABC4

‘I’m going to kill us both’: Utah attempted murder-suicide

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) – A Woods Cross woman was left in critical condition following what may have been a murder-suicide attempt by her husband.  Police Chief Chad Soffe of the Woods Cross Police Department shared that officers received a report of an accident with suspicious circumstances at 4:00 a.m. on March 20 in the […]
WOODS CROSS, UT
ABC4

Sandy man arrested for stabbing his children during ‘punishment’

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A father has been arrested after stabbing his two children on Sunday. Police say the suspect is a 55-year-old man. Officers say the incident started when the suspect was attempting to forcibly cut his teenage son’s hair with a pair of scissors as a form of punishment. Arresting documents say the […]
SANDY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy