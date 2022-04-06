ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier sees ‘tragic’ Ukraine war creating ‘tremendous opportunities’ for its rail business

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. reported Wednesday that it swung to a fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue that more than doubled, as the war in Ukraine provided a boost to the maker of railroad freight cars and equipment.

Executive Chairman William Furman explained that most commodities shipped by rail have experienced upward pricing pressure from supply and demand constraints, due to either sanctions on Russia and reduced production from Russia and in Ukraine, and that has boosted railcar demand.

He added that while war in Ukraine is a “true tragedy,” it also provides opportunities for major shifts in freight corridors and transportation modes that will enhance Greenbrier’s business.

“The commodity markets are traditionally leading indicators for expansion in rail freight,” Furman said, according to a FactSet transcript of Greenbrier’s post-earnings conference call with analysts. “We expect rising global commodity prices and shifting trade patterns to elevate railcar demand in North America and Brazil, and elsewhere in the world.”

Read more about the Federal Reserve’s take on inflation.

“So there are good things that can come out of war, and we believe that our industry is one that will benefit.”

— CEO Lorie Tekorius

The company

GBX,

-2.70%

reported before the open net income for the quarter to Feb. 28 of $12.8 million, or 38 cents a share, after a loss of $9.1 million, or 28 cents a share, in the same period a year ago, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of 19 cents.

Revenue grew 131.0% to $682.8 million, well above the FactSet consensus of $575.8 million, as manufacturing revenue jumped 175.8% to $555.7 million.

New railcar orders were 8,500 units valued at $930 million, more than double last year’s new orders of 3,800 units valued at $440 million.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects deliveries of 17,500 to 19,500 units, compared with deliveries of 13,000 units in fiscal 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Lorie Tekorius said in the post-earnings conference call that “while no one would wish for war,” what’s happening in Ukraine and Russia will create “tremendous opportunities” for transportation by rail of bulk commodities, such as fertilizer, grains, crushed rock and petroleum products.

“So there are good things that can come out of war, and we believe that our industry is one that will benefit,” Tekorius said, according to a FactSet transcript.

Meanwhile, Greenbrier’s stock erased an earlier gain of as much as 1.8% to drop 4.6% to $44.75 on Wednesday, amid a broad and sharp selloff in the transportation sector. The stock suffered a sixth-straight decline, the longest losing streak since the six-day stretch that ended Aug. 19, 2021.

The stock has shed 2.5% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average

DJT,

+0.28%

has slumped 11.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

+0.25%

has lost 5.1%.

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

'Russia is offering oil at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that': India looks to bail out Putin as it considers taking up Moscow's offer to buy crude oil at a reduced rate amid Western sanctions

India may bail out Russia by taking up an offer to buy crude oil and other commodities at a discount despite Western attempts to isolate Moscow through sanctions. India, which imports 80 per cent of its oil needs, usually buys only about 1 per cent from Russia. But with oil prices up 40 per cent so far this year, the government is looking at increasing this if it can help reduce its rising energy bill.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
POLITICO

Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments on "Nazis in Ukraine" have been cited by Russian media. They're using them to help justify their invasion of Ukraine.

State media has also cited her saying that President Joe Biden "wants war." The world is literally watching: Russian state media are using Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s words aid their argument that their invasion of Ukraine was warranted. Both Ukraine — and the Georgia Republican’s primary challenger — are...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘Tragic ending’ to ‘beautiful love story’: American killed in Ukraine flew into war zone to help sick partner

The family of James “Jimmy” Hill says despite the impending war, he refused to postpone his trip to Ukraine last month to bring medical treatment to his longtime partner Irina Teslenko, who has been suffering from progressive multiple sclerosis.Mr Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv this week, as Ms Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.His family says she and her mother are trying to leave the city, but because of her condition they would need an ambulance to help and it was unclear when or if that could happen.In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

