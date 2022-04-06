Salesforce Inc., Microsoft share losses lead Dow's 81-point drop
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce Inc. and Microsoft facing the biggest drops for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce Inc.
and Microsoft
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow
was most recently trading 81 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have fallen $8.56 (4.1%) while those of Microsoft are off $9.78, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 121-point drag on the Dow. Nike
, Dow Inc.
, and Visa
are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
