Salesforce Inc., Microsoft share losses lead Dow's 81-point drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling Wednesday afternoon with shares of Salesforce Inc. and Microsoft facing the biggest drops for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce Inc.

CRM,

+0.21%

and Microsoft

MSFT,

+0.87%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow

DJIA,

-0.71%

was most recently trading 81 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce Inc.'s shares have fallen $8.56 (4.1%) while those of Microsoft are off $9.78, or 3.2%, combining for an approximately 121-point drag on the Dow. Nike

NKE,

-0.51%

, Dow Inc.

DOW,

-1.78%

, and Visa

V,

-1.32%

are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.