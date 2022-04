FBI: Most Wanted fans had weeks to prepare for the departure of Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, but few probably expected the show to kill him off in such a heartbreaking way in his final episode. Showrunner David Hudgins explained why Most Wanted decided to end Jess’ story with the twist that left Sarah devastated, the team trying to process, and Byron facing the task of helping to tell Tali what had happened to her father. Now, with the show continuing without McMahon, Hudgins has previewed what the aftermath looks like for the people who Jess left behind.

TV SERIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO