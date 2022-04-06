ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 in Canandaigua arrested for overdosing with young kids present

By Matt Driffill
 3 days ago

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Canandaigua residents were arrested for allegedly overdosing on drugs in the presence of two young children.

Authorities say 41-year-old Tonya Beverly and 38-year-old Jason Beverly were arrested on April 1 and charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say that on March 27, Tonya and Jason used drugs together while in the presence of two young children when both of the accused suffered a drug overdose.

Officials say one of the children called 911 and medical units responded.

According to officials from the Canandaigua Police Department, both Tonya and Jason were saved by responding officers who administered Narcan.

After receiving medical treatment, both were charged and released on appearance tickets, scheduled to return to Canandaigua City Court at a later date.

maria p.
3d ago

They were given TICKETS, they were REVIVED, so they were dead! Where are the kids? Imagine the trauma these kids are going through!

