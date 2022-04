“The only thing scarier than losing you is marrying you,” Madlyn Ballatori tells her boyfriend Colby Kissinger at the beginning of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, pretty much encapsulating all the tension of the series in one sentence. In the new Netflix reality series, six already-established couples must either decide to get engaged or break up and date other people. One person in each couple sets the titular ultimatum, and in Madlyn and Colby’s case, it was Colby. And that left Madlyn in the very weird position of not wanting to break up with Colby, but not wanting to agree to forever with him either.

