PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Rivian Automotive's Rough Ride

Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN, +18.85% shares rose more than 20% on Friday, bringing weekly gains to more than 100%, after the southern California electric-vehicle startup was featured in a couple of news outlets this week. Mullen hopes to have its Mullen Five, an electric crossover, for sale this year and has said it has a made "progress" on solid-state battery technology. The company did not immediately return a request for comment on stock action and its latest plans. Year-to-date, Mullen shares are down 47% and down and 76% in the last 12 months, contrasting with gains of around 13% for the S&P 500 index in the past 12 months and a loss of 7% for the broader index this year. Stocks of other EV makers also rose on Friday, with American depositary receipts of China-based EV maker Nio Inc.

ECONOMY ・ 22 DAYS AGO