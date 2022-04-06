ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Rivian Automotive's Rough Ride

By Joel Elconin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After the close on Tuesday, the company stated in a SEC filing that its preliminary number for first-quarter vehicle deliveries is 1,227. Rivian said it now believes it is well-positioned to deliver on the 25,000 annual production guidance figure provided during the fourth-quarter earnings call on March 10. It...

