ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Fed raises possibility of future mortgage-backed securities sales in FOMC minutes

By Jacob Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f1OtfaE00

The Federal Reserve eventually could resort to selling off mortgage-backed securities on its balance sheet, according to the minutes of the central bank's last strategy session in March. During the March meeting, Fed officials reviewed the results of the central bank's previous efforts at shrinking its balance sheet between 2017 and 2019. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Federal Reserve purchased billions of dollars' worth of mortgage-backed securities as part of its broader efforts toward economic stimulus. The Fed has since stopped making those purchases and signaled plans to shrink its balance sheet of mortgage bonds,...

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fomc#The Federal Reserve#Economic Stimulus#Fed
AFP

Fed prepared to raise interest rates 'aggressively:' Powell

The US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by bigger steps than the quarter-point hike announced last week if that is what's needed to contain "much too high" inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday. Last week's rate hike was billed as the first in a series, and several policymakers have expressed willingness -- or the need -- to move in bigger steps.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

U.S. dollar hits highest in nearly two years on expected rate increases

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - The dollar surged to a nearly two-year high on Wednesday after minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting reinforced expectations of multiple half percentage-point rate increases to control soaring inflation. The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, climbed to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Mortgage Rate Update: A Federal Reserve Rate Hike Contributes to Rising Rates

Mortgage rates have been on the rise, and the Federal Reserve has now raised the short-term interest rate. Here's what that means for you. On March 17, 2022, mortgage rates increased. Rates have been on the upswing, and recent news from the Federal Reserve isn't likely to help matters. Here are today's average rates.
REAL ESTATE
11Alive

How does raising the interest rate lower inflation?

ATLANTA — The Federal Reserve’s decision to lift interest rates won’t have an immediate impact on our wallet, but it has sparked questions about how the move will ease our nation’s record inflation. Whether it’s at the grocery store or the gas station, our wallets are...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

Why the Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates to Combat Inflation

The Federal Reserve is poised to announce its first interest rate hike since 2018 on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to raise its target federal funds rate by 25 basis points to address the worst inflation in more than 40 years, partially brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. A basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Fed launches interest rate hike to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve launched a high-risk effort Wednesday to tame the worst inflation since the early 1980s, raising its benchmark short-term interest rate and signaling up to six additional rate hikes this year. The Fed’s quarter-point hike in its key rate, which it had pinned near zero since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stocks open with small losses as investors weigh Fed's monetary path

Stocks were slightly lower in early trade, under pressure for a third straight session, as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates and otherwise tighten monetary policy in its effort to get inflation under control. The Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.51%. fell 179 points, or...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

This forecast model says interest rates are nearing a peak. Bond investors will reap the rewards.

Interest rates are more likely to fall in coming months than rise. Such a prediction seems ludicrous on its face, of course. It seems certain that U.S. interest rates will rise, with the only uncertainty being how much. The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meeting in March, released this week, show that the Fed is ready to raise interest rates in 50-basis-point increments at its meetings later this year. The emerging consensus is that these and other developments will “scare the bond market witless again.”
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy