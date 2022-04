Ice and dust pile on the Martian surface like a layer cake in fresh images based on data from the Mars Express spacecraft. The European Space Agency (ESA) mission shows so-called "mantle deposits" of ice and dust at in Utopia Planitia, a region that is roughly twice the size of Earth's Sahara Desert. Utopia is one of three major basins in Mars' northern hemisphere and has a lot of ice within it. (The plain also happens to be the landing site of the Chinese Zhurong rover.)

ASTRONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO