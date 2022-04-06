ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Cancer research center coming to Prince George's County through state's Maryland Cancer Moonshot funding

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state is investing $216 million into researching cancer cures and treatments as part of a new Maryland Cancer Moonshot Initiative. The state is also committed to helping fund a comprehensive cancer center in Prince George's County, expected to break...

Dodge County family donates $15 million to advance rare cancer research

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58)-- A Dodge County family is donating $15 million to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin with hopes of advancing rare cancer research. Out of all of the cancer research centers in the world, the Michels family chose to keep their donation in Wisconsin, because this is where their own cancer journey began.
Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
Marijuana moves one step closer to becoming legal in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJLA) — After two pieces of legislation got through the Senate and the House -- marijuana is one big step closer to becoming legal in Maryland. The legislations have been voted on and passed in Annapolis, the first adds a question on the ballot in November, whether or not Marylanders believe that cannabis should be legal for residents over 21-years-old starting in July 2023.
MS-13 Leader Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison

GREENBELT, MD — U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced El Salvadorian national Miguel Angel Corea Diaz, a/k/a “Reaper,” age 41, of Long Branch, New Jersey Friday to life in prison for conspiring to participate in La Mara Salvatrucha, a transnational criminal enterprise also known as MS-13 and for conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and heroin; and possession with intent to distribute heroin. A federal jury convicted Corea Diaz of those charges on November 23, 2021, after a four-week trial.
White Plains man, seven others indicted in scheme to defraud Walter Reed Medical Center

Greenbelt, Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging eight individuals, including the President, Vice-President, and Chief Finance and Strategy Officer at a company that provided medical billing and coding services on government contracts and an employee at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), with conspiracy to commit health care fraud […] The post White Plains man, seven others indicted in scheme to defraud Walter Reed Medical Center appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Applications For Baltimore’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Open Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Applications will open next month for Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Mayor Brandon Scott announced the initiative in February 2022, joining a group of mayors across the country to create the program. The group, Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, advocates for cities to implement direct, recurring cash payments to citizens in a bid to create momentum for a federal guaranteed income program. Mayor Scott announced Tuesday in his State of the City address that the application for Baltimore’s program will go live May 2. The program was originally set to launch last Fall. The city is partnering with the CASH Campaign...
Amazon commits millions for new affordable homes in Prince George's County

WASHINGTON — Amazon's decision to build a new headquarters in Arlington County is now paying dividends for communities on the other side of the Potomac River. Amazon has announced plans to invest nearly $82 million to build 742 new affordable homes next to two Metro stations in Prince George's County. It's part of a commitment Amazon made to the D.C. region when it chose Arlington as its East Coast headquarters.
Maryland passes Adult Dental Care Medicaid Expansion

MARYLAND- A bill to add adults to the dental care portion of Maryland’s Medicaid has passed the state legislature and heads to Governor Hogans’s desk with a veto-proof majority. SB150, which would add Maryland adults to the list of those who can receive dental services, including diagnostic, preventive,...
