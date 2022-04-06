ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus Q1 Deliveries Rise 13%: Reuters

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) delivered between 140 and 142 aircraft in the first quarter, up about 13% year-over-year, Reuters reported, citing industry sources. According to the cited sources,...

Benzinga

Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

