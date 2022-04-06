Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Resting on back-to-back

The 2021-22 NBA season has been beyond disappointing for the Los Angeles Lakers. They were considered one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship before the season began. But with the playoffs right around the corner, the Purple & Gold have officially been eliminated from the race. Even...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook has struggled in his first season in Los Angeles, but his teammates reportedly tried to provoke him in order to get him to play better this season. According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, while the Lakers’ coaching staff was direct in their discussions with...
Monroe agreed Thursday with the Jazz on a rest-of-season contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. After Monroe's 10-day deal with Utah expired Wednesday, the team will be keeping him around on a more permanent basis to provide depth at center behind Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside. Between stops with Utah, Milwaukee, Washington and Minnesota this season, Monroe has appeared in 13 games while averaging 5.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.6 minutes.
Johnson (illness) was waived by the Nets on Thursday, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. Despite Johnson being in the rotation all year -- 19.2 minutes per game in 62 appearances -- he'll be waived to allow Kessler Edwards to be signed to a full deal, as two-way players can't play in the play-in tournament. Still, it's a surprising move given the other frontcourt players on Brooklyn not seeing minutes lately -- namely, Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge.
Middleton is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left wrist soreness. Middleton and many other key Bucks players are expected to sit out during the regular-season finale. Coach Mike Budenholzer will presumably be running a rotation of mostly bench players and young prospects.
Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful Sunday against the Cavaliers. The Bucks are expected to rest more of its key players for the regular-season finale. Those in daily lineup leagues should check the injury report and starting lineup before tipoff.
Thompson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to right Achilles injury management. Thompson tallied 33 points, four rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers, but he'll sit out for the penultimate game of the regular season. Gary Payton, Damion Lee and Moses Moody should see an uptick in usage.
Swaggerty went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's win against Omaha. Swaggerty came to the plate with the score tied in the bottom of the ninth inning and delivered a game-winning single for Indianapolis. While there were questions about his status to begin the season due to his continued recovery from shoulder surgery that he underwent in June of 2021, Swaggerty has racked up 14 plate appearances early in the campaign at Triple-A. He has served exclusively as the designated hitter while working through a throwing program, so he'll likely need to prove capable of playing in the outfield before being seriously considered for a call to the big leagues.
Josh Conerly Jr., a five-star offensive lineman and the No. 15 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder from Rainer Beach High School in Seattle has narrowed his choices down to Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC. The 247Sports crystal ball gives USC the edge in the race to get Conerly's commitment. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
Comments / 0