The Academy fast tracks meeting to discuss Will Smith sanctions after Oscars slap

By Inga Parkel
 2 days ago

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday (6 April) that it will advance its annual meeting by 10 days in order to discuss possible sanctions for Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at last month’s Oscars .

In a letter written by AMPAS president David Rubin to the Board of Governors, he explained that the original meeting, which was scheduled for 18 April, will now take place on 8 April at 9am (PT).

“The April 18 date was set in accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership,” the letter reads.

It continued: “We were required to provide Mr Smith notice 15 days prior to the board meeting at which such action might be taken, and also give him the opportunity to provide the board a written statement no less than five days prior to that meeting.”

Five days after the slap, Smith sent an official resignation to the Academy , stripping him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.

Rubin accepted Smith’s resignation, but said: “We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct.”

Smith has since apologised to Rock for his actions that occurred after Rock jokingly referred to Jada Pinkett Smith as “GI Jane”.

Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here . See the latest updates and reactions from the dramatic ceremony here , and read about the biggest talking points here .

Academy bans Will Smith from Oscars for 10 years

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from the Oscars and any related Academy events for the next 10 years.The news comes after the Academy fast-tracked a meeting with the board of governors to decide the fate of the actor after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars on 27 March.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced earlier this week that it was going to advance its annual meeting by 10 days in order to discuss sanctions for Smith.Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here
CELEBRITIES
