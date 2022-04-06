Police searching for missing man possibly connected to Virginia Beach double homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man who could possibly be connected to a Virginia Beach double homicide.

According to police, 20-year-old Collin Q. Rodgers was last seen by his parents at their Yorktown home on March 27. Police learned that he was missing while responding to a double homicide on Boggs Avenue Monday.

Rodgers is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a tattoo of a snake and a blue Pokémon on his collarbone, as well as a tattoo on his forearm.

He is possibly driving a 2008 silver Hyundai Tiburon with Virginia tags 4871XH.

Police say he is considered endangered due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance.