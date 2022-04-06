ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Police searching for missing man possibly connected to Virginia Beach double homicide

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASHcA_0f1OsxKh00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing, endangered man who could possibly be connected to a Virginia Beach double homicide.

According to police, 20-year-old Collin Q. Rodgers was last seen by his parents at their Yorktown home on March 27. Police learned that he was missing while responding to a double homicide on Boggs Avenue Monday.

Rodgers is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a tattoo of a snake and a blue Pokémon on his collarbone, as well as a tattoo on his forearm.

He is possibly driving a 2008 silver Hyundai Tiburon with Virginia tags 4871XH.

Police say he is considered endangered due to the unknown circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Homicides#Tattoos#Public Safety#Hyundai
WSET

Cause of death, new details revealed in the murder of Lynchburg woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — New details are emerging about the murder of a Lynchburg woman. On Friday morning, 41-year-old Leonard Eugene Blackwell Jr. appeared in Lynchburg General District Court in connection to the death of 37-year-old Clarissa Devon Jones. Police say Jones was found dead at the bottom of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy