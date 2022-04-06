Woman Backed After Buying Wedding Dress for Stranger But Not Daughter
"You're paying for your daughter's entire wedding except the dress. You are doing far, far more for her than your kind act to a stranger," one user...www.newsweek.com
Their daughter knew that her parents would pay for the wedding but not for the wedding dress. She is a spoiled woman. She doesn't understand why her mother helped someone who didn't have a lot of money – – very disrespectful. And then in inviting her parents to her wedding – – I would ask for all the money back that they paid for that wedding or I will call the people that are taking the pictures for the wedding, the venue where the wedding is, the caterers and anything else they paid for and ask for the money back. Let the bride and groom take care of it.
Let the daughter know that she had already been told by the mother & father what they would pay & a dress was not included. If you no longer want me or your father at the wedding that we paid for then I guess you don't need us paying for it.
You are paying for everything but the dress. Sorry she took away her invitation, she will regret that move. Does that mean she doesn't want you to pay for the rest of the wedding. I paid for everything. I didn't want my mother to spend one cent for my wedding putting a crunch on her finances. My aunt made the dresses in my wedding as a gift. I brought all the material.
Comments / 19