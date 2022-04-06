ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Charged in Capitol Riot Found Not Guilty at Trial, But Not by Jury

By Lora Korpar
 2 days ago
Matthew Martin was acquitted of all four charges during a bench trial in front of a...

VivaSatire!
2d ago

Judge Trevor McFadden added that the Defendant was obviously welcomed in by Capitol Police, and the FBI Agents promoting the riot!!

Randolph Stowe
1d ago

Newsweek lies always. Only on person died as a result of the entry into the Capitol. She was the unarmed, non-threatening female veteran misdemeanor trespasser who was murdered in cold blood by a rogue black Capitol cop. Were it not for her summary execution by the cop she would have received no time in jail for her non-violent misdemeanor.

