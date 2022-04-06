Passenger Killed In US 30 Crash In Central PA: State Police

Devon Mansberger Photo Credit: Facebook/Devon Mansberger

A passenger died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on US 30 in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to the state police.

Devon Mansberger, 31, of York Haven, died at the scene of the crash just west of Granite Station Road at 4:15 p.m. Apr. 5, Pennsylvania state police report citing the Adams County coroner's office.

The vehicle was driven by Aiden Bower, 21, of Red Lion, who lost control— veering right off the roadway, striking a utility pole, going over an embankment, and finally hitting a tree, state police say.

It is unclear what caused Bower to lose control of the vehicle.

The highway was temporarily closed due to the crash, PennDOT said at the time.

The Gettysburg Fire Department, Adams County Regional EMS and the Adams County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Mansberger's community is already sharing about its loss on social media.

He loved fishing, hunting, spending time with his dog, and watching his favorite team the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to his social media.

His last posts on Facebook were about fossils he found on a job site in York County.

He is survived by his family, friends, and coworkers.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

