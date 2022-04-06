ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Porch fire at Yakima duplex suppressed outside thanks to quick response from YFD crews

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10jq1y_0f1Osfgr00
(Image credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW)

YAKIMA, Wash. — A duplex near the intersection of N 40th Ave & W Lincoln Ave caught fire on Wednesday morning, drawing crews from across the region to prevent flames from spreading into the home from a porch.

KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell spoke with Yakima Fire Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez, who confirmed that authorities were alerted to the fire around 10:35 a.m. on April 6, 2022. The porch of this residence, which is just a few houses down from the intersection on Lincoln Ave, was fully involved with flames threatening to spread further.

Swift efforts from Yakima Fire Department crews helped put the flames out shortly after they arrived and began their control efforts.

In total, six units responded to help put the fire to rest. At first, fire crews believed that someone was trapped inside the residence. However, after inspecting the building and conferring with people at the scene, they confirmed that the occupant ran out of the building before firefighters arrived.

While the source of this fire hasn’t yet been confirmed, investigators from the YFD are at the scene looking into the cause on Wednesday afternoon

It’s unclear how much of the structure was damaged, but the residence remains intact and the residents shouldn’t have to evaluate for long. There have not been any injuries reported as a result of this fire as of the time of this publishing.

The eastbound lane of Lincoln Ave, which was closed as crews combated the fire, has been re-opened. Yakima fire crews hope to clear out from the scene by 1 o’clock on Wednesday afternoon. That is when the roadway will be completely re-opened for safe passage through the area.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are publically revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Sheriff's office: local man accidentally drowns in irrigation canal

YAKIMA COUNTY -- A local man's been killed in what deputies are calling an accidental drowning in a canal just outside of Selah. A spokesperson for the Yakima County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Phifer's body was found by an irrigation district worker this weekend at the 400 block of East Selah Road in Yakima.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

'Unruly' passenger killed after exiting Lyft on SR-18

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a 43-year-old University Place man was killed early Saturday morning after he exited the Lyft he was in on the shoulder of northbound I-5 at SR-18. According to state patrol, the Lyft picked up the wrong passenger from the Cheers Bar and Grill in Tacoma. The passenger became unruly and started taking off his clothes.
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify local man and woman who died when pickup left roadway and careened into canal

OSGOOD — Two people are dead after their pickup truck left the roadway and ended up submerged in a canal on Sunday morning near this East Idaho community, according to Idaho State Police. Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaydee Jo Martinez, 35, and Kord Dover, 37, both of Ammon. State police said both victims were ejected from the 2008 Ford F150 they were traveling in on River Road near...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duplex#Accident#Yfd#N 40th Ave W#Swift#Yakima Fire Department
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said at 6:45 p.m. on March 13, an armed assailant approached a person sitting in their car at a laundromat located at 1222 Bronson Way North, placed a gun to the person’s head and told them to get out.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Botched tree removal job destroys Bellevue home

A tree removal job went terribly wrong in Bellevue on Monday, sending a 140-foot Douglas fir tree crashing down into a home in the Newport Hills neighborhood. The neighbor who owned the tree told KIRO7 he was hoping to get the tree cut down for free in exchange for the wood.
BELLEVUE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSP investigating fatal crash on US-97 near Beebe Bridge

ORONDO, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating what led up to a fatal accident on US-97 south of the Beebe Bridge in Douglas County Thursday morning. Fire crews from Orondo responded to the crash and found a that a car had smashed into a boulder at a high speed. They used the Jaws of Life to extract the driver from their badly damaged vehicle and administered emergency medical treatment.
ORONDO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy