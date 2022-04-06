Flood Watch issued for Chattahoochee, Emanuel, Glascock, Greene, Hancock, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 16:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 21:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Greene The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Spencer, Hazleton, White River, Petersburg, Edwardsport, Elliston, near Centerton, below Eagle Valley Power Plant. Eel River at Bowling Green. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two plus inches from Tuesday through today, is leading to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River near Centerton. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.4 feet, Road just north of Blue Bluff Bridge has about six inches of water on it. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late this afternoon to 13.4 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

