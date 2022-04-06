ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Ukrainian mom wrote family contact info on daughter’s back in case she was orphaned

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A Ukrainian mom was so terrified that she’d be killed while trying to save her toddler from the war, she wrote a list of family data on the young girl’s back — and even considered getting it tattooed.

Kyiv-based artist Sasha Makoviy shared the heartbreaking snap of her diaper-wearing daughter Vira’s back covered in her personal info, including her name, date of birth and a series of contact details.

With her “hands trembling,” she wrote the info on the 2-year-old “in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor.”

She said a “crazy thought flashed through my mind: Why didn’t I tattoo her with this information?”

Makoviy said it “hurts” to scroll through the rest of her Instagram feed, with happy images of her, her daughter and the young girl’s father a painful reminder of “such a wonderful life that we had” before Russia’s brutal invasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8l1F_0f1OryBD00 Sasha Makoviy covered her daughter Vira’s back in her personal info, including her name, date of birth and a series of contact details.Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

The heartbreaking image went viral in Ukraine after it was shared by Kyiv Independent journalist Anastasiia Lapatina , who wrote, “Ukrainian mothers are writing their family contacts on the bodies of their children in case they get killed and the child survives.

“And Europe is still discussing gas,” she said dismissively.

Makoviy updated her newfound followers Tuesday, saying she and her daughter were now “safe.”

“We managed to cross the border, and now we’re in the South of France,” she said alongside a new photo of a smiling Vira tending to some flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4bZh_0f1OryBD00
Sasha Makoviy wrote the info on the 2-year-old “in case something happened to us, and someone would pick her up as a survivor.”Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2Oii_0f1OryBD00 Sasha Makoviy and her daughter and husband are “staying with volunteers who invited us here and offered accommodation.”Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1ShT_0f1OryBD00
Sasha Makoviy shared a picture of Vira with some flowers once the family was safe in the South of France.Instagram/Aleksandra Makoviy

“We’ve been staying with volunteers who invited us here and offered accommodation,” she wrote, saying her daughter’s pretty pink dress in the image was a gift from “a caring French family.”

“I’m moved to tears,” she said of the response to her post and offers of support.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Volunteers#Tattoos#Ukrainian#Kyiv Independent
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian says her older children North, eight, and Saint, six, 'know what's going on' in her divorce from Kanye West: 'I'm really open'

Kim Kardashian's older kids 'know what's going on' amid her divorce from Kanye West. The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the rapper - with whom she has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - just over a year ago, after almost seven years of marriage, and she has revealed their two older children are aware of their marital split.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Missing divers surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Malaysian authorities resumed search for a third day Friday for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern island.Authorities had expressed hope for finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued Thursday. She told authorities the four surfaced safely Wednesday afternoon but they drifted away from the boat and were separated by the strong current.The group was diving in water about 15 meters (50 feet) deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state. Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles (40 kilometers) from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy